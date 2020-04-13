Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Horizontal Directional Drilling Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Horizontal Directional Drilling Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Horizontal Directional Drilling Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Horizontal Directional Drilling market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market: Vermeer, Ditch Witch, Herrenknecht AG, Toro, XCMG, Goodeng Machine, Dilong, Drillto, DW/TXS, Prime Drilling, Huayuan, TRACTO-TECHNIK, Zoomlion, Lianyungang Huanghai, Terra, CHTC JOVE

Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Segmentation By Product: Small HDD, Medium HDD, Large HDD

Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Segmentation By Application: Oil and Gas, Telecommunication, Water Related, Electric Transmission, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Horizontal Directional Drilling Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Horizontal Directional Drilling Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Horizontal Directional Drilling Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Horizontal Directional Drilling Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Small HDD

1.4.3 Medium HDD

1.4.4 Large HDD

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil and Gas

1.5.3 Telecommunication

1.5.4 Water Related

1.5.5 Electric Transmission

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Horizontal Directional Drilling Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Horizontal Directional Drilling Industry

1.6.1.1 Horizontal Directional Drilling Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Horizontal Directional Drilling Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Horizontal Directional Drilling Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Horizontal Directional Drilling Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Horizontal Directional Drilling Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Horizontal Directional Drilling Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Horizontal Directional Drilling Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Horizontal Directional Drilling Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Horizontal Directional Drilling Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Horizontal Directional Drilling Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Horizontal Directional Drilling Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Horizontal Directional Drilling Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Horizontal Directional Drilling Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Horizontal Directional Drilling Production by Regions

4.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Horizontal Directional Drilling Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Horizontal Directional Drilling Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Horizontal Directional Drilling Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Horizontal Directional Drilling Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Horizontal Directional Drilling Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Horizontal Directional Drilling Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Horizontal Directional Drilling Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Horizontal Directional Drilling Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Horizontal Directional Drilling Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Horizontal Directional Drilling Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Horizontal Directional Drilling Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Horizontal Directional Drilling Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Horizontal Directional Drilling Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Horizontal Directional Drilling Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Horizontal Directional Drilling Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Horizontal Directional Drilling Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Horizontal Directional Drilling Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Horizontal Directional Drilling Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Horizontal Directional Drilling Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Horizontal Directional Drilling Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Horizontal Directional Drilling Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Horizontal Directional Drilling Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Horizontal Directional Drilling Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Horizontal Directional Drilling Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Horizontal Directional Drilling Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Horizontal Directional Drilling Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Horizontal Directional Drilling Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Horizontal Directional Drilling Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Horizontal Directional Drilling Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Vermeer

8.1.1 Vermeer Corporation Information

8.1.2 Vermeer Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Vermeer Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Vermeer Product Description

8.1.5 Vermeer Recent Development

8.2 Ditch Witch

8.2.1 Ditch Witch Corporation Information

8.2.2 Ditch Witch Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Ditch Witch Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Ditch Witch Product Description

8.2.5 Ditch Witch Recent Development

8.3 Herrenknecht AG

8.3.1 Herrenknecht AG Corporation Information

8.3.2 Herrenknecht AG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Herrenknecht AG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Herrenknecht AG Product Description

8.3.5 Herrenknecht AG Recent Development

8.4 Toro

8.4.1 Toro Corporation Information

8.4.2 Toro Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Toro Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Toro Product Description

8.4.5 Toro Recent Development

8.5 XCMG

8.5.1 XCMG Corporation Information

8.5.2 XCMG Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 XCMG Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 XCMG Product Description

8.5.5 XCMG Recent Development

8.6 Goodeng Machine

8.6.1 Goodeng Machine Corporation Information

8.6.2 Goodeng Machine Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Goodeng Machine Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Goodeng Machine Product Description

8.6.5 Goodeng Machine Recent Development

8.7 Dilong

8.7.1 Dilong Corporation Information

8.7.2 Dilong Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Dilong Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Dilong Product Description

8.7.5 Dilong Recent Development

8.8 Drillto

8.8.1 Drillto Corporation Information

8.8.2 Drillto Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Drillto Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Drillto Product Description

8.8.5 Drillto Recent Development

8.9 DW/TXS

8.9.1 DW/TXS Corporation Information

8.9.2 DW/TXS Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 DW/TXS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 DW/TXS Product Description

8.9.5 DW/TXS Recent Development

8.10 Prime Drilling

8.10.1 Prime Drilling Corporation Information

8.10.2 Prime Drilling Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Prime Drilling Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Prime Drilling Product Description

8.10.5 Prime Drilling Recent Development

8.11 Huayuan

8.11.1 Huayuan Corporation Information

8.11.2 Huayuan Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 Huayuan Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Huayuan Product Description

8.11.5 Huayuan Recent Development

8.12 TRACTO-TECHNIK

8.12.1 TRACTO-TECHNIK Corporation Information

8.12.2 TRACTO-TECHNIK Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 TRACTO-TECHNIK Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 TRACTO-TECHNIK Product Description

8.12.5 TRACTO-TECHNIK Recent Development

8.13 Zoomlion

8.13.1 Zoomlion Corporation Information

8.13.2 Zoomlion Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Zoomlion Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Zoomlion Product Description

8.13.5 Zoomlion Recent Development

8.14 Lianyungang Huanghai

8.14.1 Lianyungang Huanghai Corporation Information

8.14.2 Lianyungang Huanghai Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Lianyungang Huanghai Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Lianyungang Huanghai Product Description

8.14.5 Lianyungang Huanghai Recent Development

8.15 Terra

8.15.1 Terra Corporation Information

8.15.2 Terra Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Terra Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Terra Product Description

8.15.5 Terra Recent Development

8.16 CHTC JOVE

8.16.1 CHTC JOVE Corporation Information

8.16.2 CHTC JOVE Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 CHTC JOVE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 CHTC JOVE Product Description

8.16.5 CHTC JOVE Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Horizontal Directional Drilling Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Horizontal Directional Drilling Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Horizontal Directional Drilling Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Horizontal Directional Drilling Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Horizontal Directional Drilling Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Horizontal Directional Drilling Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Horizontal Directional Drilling Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Horizontal Directional Drilling Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Horizontal Directional Drilling Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Horizontal Directional Drilling Sales Channels

11.2.2 Horizontal Directional Drilling Distributors

11.3 Horizontal Directional Drilling Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Horizontal Directional Drilling Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

