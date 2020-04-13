Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market: COSCO Shipping, Vard Group, Xiamen Shipbuilding, Nam Cheong, VT Halter Marine, Americasn SB, Damen, SINOPACIFIC, Shipyard DeHoop, Wuchang Shipbuilding, BAE Systems, Ulstein Verft, Bollinger Shipyards, Bordelon Marine SB, Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Remontowa, Harvey Shipyards

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market Segmentation By Product: PSV below 3000 DWT, PSV above 3000 DWT

Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market Segmentation By Application: Oil & Gas Production, Offshore Construction, Military, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 PSV below 3000 DWT

1.4.3 PSV above 3000 DWT

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Oil & Gas Production

1.5.3 Offshore Construction

1.5.4 Military

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Industry

1.6.1.1 Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 COSCO Shipping

8.1.1 COSCO Shipping Corporation Information

8.1.2 COSCO Shipping Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 COSCO Shipping Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 COSCO Shipping Product Description

8.1.5 COSCO Shipping Recent Development

8.2 Vard Group

8.2.1 Vard Group Corporation Information

8.2.2 Vard Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Vard Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Vard Group Product Description

8.2.5 Vard Group Recent Development

8.3 Xiamen Shipbuilding

8.3.1 Xiamen Shipbuilding Corporation Information

8.3.2 Xiamen Shipbuilding Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Xiamen Shipbuilding Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Xiamen Shipbuilding Product Description

8.3.5 Xiamen Shipbuilding Recent Development

8.4 Nam Cheong

8.4.1 Nam Cheong Corporation Information

8.4.2 Nam Cheong Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Nam Cheong Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Nam Cheong Product Description

8.4.5 Nam Cheong Recent Development

8.5 VT Halter Marine

8.5.1 VT Halter Marine Corporation Information

8.5.2 VT Halter Marine Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 VT Halter Marine Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 VT Halter Marine Product Description

8.5.5 VT Halter Marine Recent Development

8.6 Americasn SB

8.6.1 Americasn SB Corporation Information

8.6.2 Americasn SB Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Americasn SB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Americasn SB Product Description

8.6.5 Americasn SB Recent Development

8.7 Damen

8.7.1 Damen Corporation Information

8.7.2 Damen Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Damen Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Damen Product Description

8.7.5 Damen Recent Development

8.8 SINOPACIFIC

8.8.1 SINOPACIFIC Corporation Information

8.8.2 SINOPACIFIC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 SINOPACIFIC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 SINOPACIFIC Product Description

8.8.5 SINOPACIFIC Recent Development

8.9 Shipyard DeHoop

8.9.1 Shipyard DeHoop Corporation Information

8.9.2 Shipyard DeHoop Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Shipyard DeHoop Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Shipyard DeHoop Product Description

8.9.5 Shipyard DeHoop Recent Development

8.10 Wuchang Shipbuilding

8.10.1 Wuchang Shipbuilding Corporation Information

8.10.2 Wuchang Shipbuilding Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Wuchang Shipbuilding Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Wuchang Shipbuilding Product Description

8.10.5 Wuchang Shipbuilding Recent Development

8.11 BAE Systems

8.11.1 BAE Systems Corporation Information

8.11.2 BAE Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 BAE Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 BAE Systems Product Description

8.11.5 BAE Systems Recent Development

8.12 Ulstein Verft

8.12.1 Ulstein Verft Corporation Information

8.12.2 Ulstein Verft Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Ulstein Verft Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Ulstein Verft Product Description

8.12.5 Ulstein Verft Recent Development

8.13 Bollinger Shipyards

8.13.1 Bollinger Shipyards Corporation Information

8.13.2 Bollinger Shipyards Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Bollinger Shipyards Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Bollinger Shipyards Product Description

8.13.5 Bollinger Shipyards Recent Development

8.14 Bordelon Marine SB

8.14.1 Bordelon Marine SB Corporation Information

8.14.2 Bordelon Marine SB Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Bordelon Marine SB Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Bordelon Marine SB Product Description

8.14.5 Bordelon Marine SB Recent Development

8.15 Eastern Shipbuilding Group

8.15.1 Eastern Shipbuilding Group Corporation Information

8.15.2 Eastern Shipbuilding Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 Eastern Shipbuilding Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Eastern Shipbuilding Group Product Description

8.15.5 Eastern Shipbuilding Group Recent Development

8.16 Remontowa

8.16.1 Remontowa Corporation Information

8.16.2 Remontowa Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 Remontowa Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Remontowa Product Description

8.16.5 Remontowa Recent Development

8.17 Harvey Shipyards

8.17.1 Harvey Shipyards Corporation Information

8.17.2 Harvey Shipyards Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Harvey Shipyards Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Harvey Shipyards Product Description

8.17.5 Harvey Shipyards Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Distributors

11.3 Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Platform Supply Vessels (PSV) Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

