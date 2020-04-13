Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Hand Soldering Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Hand Soldering Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Hand Soldering Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Hand Soldering Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Hand Soldering Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Hand Soldering market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Hand Soldering Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Hand Soldering Market: Weller (Apex Tool Group), QUICK Soldering, JBC, Kurtz Ersa, HAKKO, Hexacon, GOOT (Taiyo Electric), OK International, JAPAN UNIX, PACE, ATTEN, EDSYN

Global Hand Soldering Market Segmentation By Product: Soldering iron, Soldering stations, Others

Global Hand Soldering Market Segmentation By Application: Electronics Manufacturing, Electronics Repairing

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Hand Soldering Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Hand Soldering Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Hand Soldering Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Hand Soldering Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Hand Soldering Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Soldering iron

1.4.3 Soldering stations

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Hand Soldering Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Electronics Manufacturing

1.5.3 Electronics Repairing

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Hand Soldering Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Hand Soldering Industry

1.6.1.1 Hand Soldering Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Hand Soldering Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Hand Soldering Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Hand Soldering Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Hand Soldering Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Hand Soldering Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Hand Soldering Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Hand Soldering Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Hand Soldering Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Hand Soldering Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Hand Soldering Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Hand Soldering Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Hand Soldering Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Hand Soldering Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Hand Soldering Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Hand Soldering Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Hand Soldering Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Hand Soldering Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Hand Soldering Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Hand Soldering Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Hand Soldering Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Hand Soldering Production by Regions

4.1 Global Hand Soldering Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Hand Soldering Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Hand Soldering Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Hand Soldering Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Hand Soldering Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Hand Soldering Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Hand Soldering Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Hand Soldering Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Hand Soldering Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Hand Soldering Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Hand Soldering Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Hand Soldering Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Hand Soldering Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Hand Soldering Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Hand Soldering Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Hand Soldering Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Hand Soldering Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Hand Soldering Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Hand Soldering Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Hand Soldering Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Hand Soldering Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Hand Soldering Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Hand Soldering Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Hand Soldering Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Hand Soldering Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Hand Soldering Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Hand Soldering Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Hand Soldering Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Hand Soldering Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Hand Soldering Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Hand Soldering Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Hand Soldering Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Hand Soldering Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Hand Soldering Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Hand Soldering Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Hand Soldering Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Hand Soldering Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Hand Soldering Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Hand Soldering Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Hand Soldering Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Weller (Apex Tool Group)

8.1.1 Weller (Apex Tool Group) Corporation Information

8.1.2 Weller (Apex Tool Group) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Weller (Apex Tool Group) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Weller (Apex Tool Group) Product Description

8.1.5 Weller (Apex Tool Group) Recent Development

8.2 QUICK Soldering

8.2.1 QUICK Soldering Corporation Information

8.2.2 QUICK Soldering Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 QUICK Soldering Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 QUICK Soldering Product Description

8.2.5 QUICK Soldering Recent Development

8.3 JBC

8.3.1 JBC Corporation Information

8.3.2 JBC Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 JBC Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 JBC Product Description

8.3.5 JBC Recent Development

8.4 Kurtz Ersa

8.4.1 Kurtz Ersa Corporation Information

8.4.2 Kurtz Ersa Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Kurtz Ersa Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Kurtz Ersa Product Description

8.4.5 Kurtz Ersa Recent Development

8.5 HAKKO

8.5.1 HAKKO Corporation Information

8.5.2 HAKKO Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 HAKKO Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 HAKKO Product Description

8.5.5 HAKKO Recent Development

8.6 Hexacon

8.6.1 Hexacon Corporation Information

8.6.2 Hexacon Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Hexacon Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Hexacon Product Description

8.6.5 Hexacon Recent Development

8.7 GOOT (Taiyo Electric)

8.7.1 GOOT (Taiyo Electric) Corporation Information

8.7.2 GOOT (Taiyo Electric) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 GOOT (Taiyo Electric) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 GOOT (Taiyo Electric) Product Description

8.7.5 GOOT (Taiyo Electric) Recent Development

8.8 OK International

8.8.1 OK International Corporation Information

8.8.2 OK International Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 OK International Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 OK International Product Description

8.8.5 OK International Recent Development

8.9 JAPAN UNIX

8.9.1 JAPAN UNIX Corporation Information

8.9.2 JAPAN UNIX Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 JAPAN UNIX Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 JAPAN UNIX Product Description

8.9.5 JAPAN UNIX Recent Development

8.10 PACE

8.10.1 PACE Corporation Information

8.10.2 PACE Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 PACE Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 PACE Product Description

8.10.5 PACE Recent Development

8.11 ATTEN

8.11.1 ATTEN Corporation Information

8.11.2 ATTEN Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 ATTEN Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 ATTEN Product Description

8.11.5 ATTEN Recent Development

8.12 EDSYN

8.12.1 EDSYN Corporation Information

8.12.2 EDSYN Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 EDSYN Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 EDSYN Product Description

8.12.5 EDSYN Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Hand Soldering Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Hand Soldering Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Hand Soldering Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Hand Soldering Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Hand Soldering Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Hand Soldering Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Hand Soldering Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Hand Soldering Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Hand Soldering Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Hand Soldering Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Hand Soldering Sales Channels

11.2.2 Hand Soldering Distributors

11.3 Hand Soldering Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Hand Soldering Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.