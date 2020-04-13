The Global AR VR in Logistics and Supply Chain Market Ecosystem was valued at US$ 78.5 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Mn with a CAGR of 39% during the forecast period.

The ripple effect of Coronavirus-COVID19 on the AR VR in Logistics and Supply Chain Market needs to become part of strategy discussions to emerge strong. The Analyst team is meticulously tracking the impact and relevance to all the sectors in the AR VR in Logistics and Supply Chain Market. Key datasets include Revenue Impact analysis, Disruptions and New opportunities in the Supply Chain, Revised Vendor Landscape Mix, New opportunities mapping, and more.

Augmented reality’s ability to avoid the wastage of time and errors while searching the location in warehouses has been creating demand for AR VR in logistics and supply chain in recent years. Additionally, the ability of AR VR to save cost and time for training workers is increasing the use of AR in warehouses for wayfinding.

Moreover, virtual reality is used in warehouses for training workers on safety and emergency in a warehouse environment. This is increasing the demand for VR in warehouses. The German logistics provider DB Schenker, in collaboration with Fraunhofer IML, has announced the use of VR for employee training in order to improve order picking and packaging processes.

Based on geography, North America dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to show similar trends in the coming years. The growing e-commerce sector in the region is one of the major factors in creating demand for AR VR in logistics and supply chain. As ecommerce companies such as Amazon are increasing their spending on shipping, the demand for AR VR has increased in order to streamline the process and increase the efficiency of work.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region with a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Fast growing economies, rising industrial production, increasing purchasing power of consumers are some of the major factors that are driving the growth of the logistics industry in the region. As the logistic industry is growing, the demand for AR VR in logistics and supply chain has been increasing in recent years.

