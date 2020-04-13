Decoquinate-based Products Market Shares, Strategies and Forecast Worldwide, 2019-2029

Analysis of the Global Decoquinate-based Products Market

The presented global Decoquinate-based Products market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Decoquinate-based Products market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Decoquinate-based Products market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Decoquinate-based Products market:

How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Decoquinate-based Products market? Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies? What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Decoquinate-based Products market? Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players? What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Decoquinate-based Products market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Decoquinate-based Products market into different market segments such as:

Market: Segmentation

The market for decoquinate-based products can be segmented according to the type of formulation into powder, tablet, and nanoparticles. Powdered decoquinate dominates the global decoquinate-based products market owing to its ease of usage. Powdered decoquinate-based products can easily be added to animal feed, which also helps the drug get absorbed into the animal’s body at a rapid rate.

However, nanoscale decoquinate-based products comprise the fastest growing segment of the global decoquinate-based products market due to the added advantages nanoparticles provide over powders. The smaller size of nanoparticles means they can be absorbed into the animal’s body even quicker than powders. The increased overall surface area of nanoscale decoquinate-based products also means they are more reactive and more likely to encounter a coccidian parasite.

According to a study conducted on mice at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research in Silver Springs, MD, U.S., oral administration of nanoscale decoquinate-based products to mice effectively repressed liver-stage parasite growth, providing causal prophylaxis. Nanoscale decoquinate-based products were observed to be 15 times more efficacious than microscale decoquinate, which is used in powder and tablet formulations.

Moreover, the dosage provided to mice – 1.25 mg/kg – was also much lower than the dosage provided through powder and tablets – around 20 mg/kg. Thus, nanoscale decoquinate-based products have been shown to be safer as well as more effective than microscale products, although the preliminary research in this field needs to be expanded to draw a definitive conclusion.

Decoquinate-based Products Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the decoquinate-based products market has been classified into four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America and Europe currently dominate the global decoquinate-based products market due to the strong economic conditions and the large population of cattle in these regions. The Europe market for decoquinate-based products is driven by the rising demand from Switzerland, which is known for its large dairy industry. In 2010, there were 1,591,233 cattle in Switzerland.

Additionally, several governments in North America and Europe have also set up regulatory agencies, which have also been instrumental in the growth of the global decoquinate-based products market. These government bodies provide funds for developing novel veterinary biologics and animal health products such as antibodies, vaccines, diagnostic kits, which are used for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of infectious diseases in animals.

The Asia Pacific market for decoquinate-based products is also growing rapidly due to the increasing awareness about the benefits of decoquinate among cattle and poultry breeders.

Decoquinate-based Products Market: Key Players

Many major pharmaceutical companies are involved in the manufacture of decoquinate-based products. Alpharma, a subsidiary of Pfizer Inc., is a major player in the global market. The company offers deccox, 3 nitro, Albac, ChlorMax, lincomycin, and many other decoquinate formulations. Other major brands in the global decoquinate-based products market include Laboratories Biové’s acti decocci and lacto decocci, Pharmacia & Upjohn Company’s Lincomix, Sogeval Laboratories’ Rumicox, and Qualian’s Ucamix V decoquinate.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains reliable insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections made using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies.

Vital data enclosed in the report:

SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Decoquinate-based Products market

Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions

Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Decoquinate-based Products market on the global scale

Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth

Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

