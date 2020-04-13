A nano programmable logic controller (PLC) offer economical solutions to basic control needs for simple machines ranging from simple control timing and logic to relay replacement. Integrated I/O & communication, compact packaging and ease of usage make these controllers an ideal choice for applications such as security systems, conveyor automation, building and parking lot lighting and others. The nano PLC perform functions such as data gathering, monitoring devices, supervisory control and various other process parameters of programs through communicating with other computer equipment or controllers.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Crouzet Automatismes,EZAutomation Australia Pty Ltd. (AVG Automation),General Electric,IDEC Corporation,KEYENCE CORPORATION,Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,Omron Corporation,Rockwell Automation, Inc.,Schneider Electric,Siemens AG

The nano PLC market is anticipated to grow owing to driving factors such as the growing home automation market, rising demand for compact automation and increase in adoption of IoT in various industries. However, the huge capital investment involved in installation of nano PLC is expected to hinder the market growth.

The global Nano PLC market is segmented on the basis of type, component and industry vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented as fixed nano PLC and modular nano PLCs. Further, based on component, the market is divided into hardware and software. Hardware is further sub segmented by processor, power supply, input/output (I/O) and others. Furthermore, on basis of industry vertical, market is segmented as energy & power, automotive, oil & gas, pharmaceutical, metals & mining and others.

The reports cover key developments in the Nano PLC market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Nano PLC market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Nano PLC in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Nano PLC market.

