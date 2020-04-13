The flexible printed circuit boards are the substitutes of the traditional wire harness. The flexible printed circuit boards reduce wiring errors and removes mechanical connectors. These are widely due to their lower assembly time and costs, flexibility, high heat dissipation, airflow, and system reliability.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Career Technology (Mfg.) Co., Ltd., Daeduck GDS., FHR Anlagenbau GmbH, Fujikura Ltd., Interflex co.,ltd., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Nitto Denko Corporation, NewFlex Technology Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited

The demand for flexible printed circuit boards among the consumer electronics manufacturers is growing which is responsible for boosting the flexible printed circuit boards market. Moreover, the demand for automated robots and advancements in circuit materials is expected to benefit the players operating in the flexible printed circuit boards market.

The global flexible printed circuit boards market is segmented on the basis of type and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented into rigid flex circuits, multi-layer circuits, single sided flex circuits, double sided flex circuits, and others. On the basis of end user, the flexible printed circuit boards market is segmented into aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer electronics, instrumentation and medical, industrial electronics, and others.

