Substation automation is a method of using data from Intelligent Electronic Devices. It refers to controlling and automating the capabilities within the substation and controlling power systems devices through commands from remote users. Increasing improved electricity service demand throughout the world and growing demand for smart grid are the major driver for the growth of market of substation automation.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, General Electric, Cisco Systems Inc., Schneider Electric, Eaton Corporation PLC, Honeywell International Inc., Schweitzer Engineering Laboratiories Inc., Novatech LLC and Crompton Greaves.

Robust demand for advanced metering infrastructure and advancement in communication technologies will be fueling the growth of the market in coming years whereas high cost of installation and cyber-attacks can act as restraining factors in the market. The development of smart cities, with more focus on use of renewable resources, will bring new opportunities in the market in coming years.

The reports cover key developments in the Substation Automation market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Substation Automation market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Substation Automation in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Substation Automation market.

