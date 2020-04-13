Hemostat is a surgical tool used to control bleeding in the surgical process. Hemostats are used by means of tissue sealants and tissue adhesion agents. These products are nowadays replacing conventional sutures for wound and incision closure. The tissue adhesives, tissue sealants, and related products has advantages such as application of minimal invasion, better visualization, reduced operating time, prevention of leakage of non-blood fluids and reduced post-operative infection risks and hence reduction in hospital stays and overall medical costs.

The hemostats market is expected to grow significantly due to various factors such as, Rise in healthcare insurance providers, technological advancement and growing number of surgery procedures. Moreover, Rise in the untapped emerging nations and increased initiatives take up by governments are expected to fuel the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

2. C. R. Bard, Inc.

3. Baxter

4. B. Braun Melsungen Ag

5. Pfizer Inc.

6. Vascular Solutions, Inc.

7. Gelita Medical Gmbh

8. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

9. Equimedical B.V.

10. Z-Medica, LLC

The global hemostats market is segmented on the basis of product, and end user. Based on product, the hemostats market is categorized as, thrombin based hemostats, combination hemostats, oxidized regenerated cellulose based hemostats, gelatin based hemostats, and collagen based hemostats. On the basis on end user, the hemostats market is segmented as, hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global hemostats market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The hemostats market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting hemostats market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the hemostats market in these regions.

