Complete study of the global AquaFeed market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global AquaFeed industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on AquaFeed production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Key companies operating in the global AquaFeed market include _, CP Group, Cargill, New Hope Group, Purina Animal Nutrition, Wen’s Food Group, BRF, Tyson Foods, East Hope Group, JA Zen-Noh, Twins Group, ForFarmers, Nutreco, Haid Group, NACF, Tongwei Group, Yuetai Group, TRS AquaFeed
Segmental Analysis
The report has classified the global AquaFeed industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the AquaFeed manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall AquaFeed industry.
Global AquaFeed Market Segment By Type:
Premix Feed, High-End Extruded Feed, Aquatic Feed, Other AquaFeed
Global AquaFeed Market Segment By Application:
, Poultry, Ruminant, Pig, Aqua, Pet, Others
Competitive Landscape
It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global AquaFeed industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the AquaFeed market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in AquaFeed industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global AquaFeed market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global AquaFeed market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global AquaFeed market?
TOC
1 Study Coverage
1.1 AquaFeed Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key AquaFeed Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global AquaFeed Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Premix Feed
1.4.3 High-End Extruded Feed
1.4.4 Aquatic Feed
1.4.5 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global AquaFeed Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Poultry
1.5.3 Ruminant
1.5.4 Pig
1.5.5 Aqua
1.5.6 Pet
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): AquaFeed Industry Impact
1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the AquaFeed Industry
1.6.1.1 AquaFeed Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.6.2 Market Trends and AquaFeed Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.6.3.2 Proposal for AquaFeed Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.7 Study Objectives
1.8 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global AquaFeed Market Size Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global AquaFeed Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global AquaFeed Sales 2015-2026
2.2 AquaFeed Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026
2.2.1 Global AquaFeed Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.2.2 Global AquaFeed Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 3 Global AquaFeed Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 AquaFeed Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 AquaFeed Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 AquaFeed Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 AquaFeed Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 AquaFeed Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 AquaFeed Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global AquaFeed Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AquaFeed Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global AquaFeed Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 AquaFeed Price by Manufacturers
3.4 AquaFeed Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 AquaFeed Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers AquaFeed Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into AquaFeed Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global AquaFeed Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global AquaFeed Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global AquaFeed Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 AquaFeed Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global AquaFeed Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global AquaFeed Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global AquaFeed Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 AquaFeed Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global AquaFeed Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global AquaFeed Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global AquaFeed Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global AquaFeed Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 AquaFeed Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 AquaFeed Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global AquaFeed Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global AquaFeed Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global AquaFeed Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America AquaFeed by Country
6.1.1 North America AquaFeed Sales by Country
6.1.2 North America AquaFeed Revenue by Country
6.1.3 U.S.
6.1.4 Canada
6.2 North America AquaFeed Market Facts & Figures by Type
6.3 North America AquaFeed Market Facts & Figures by Application 7 Europe
7.1 Europe AquaFeed by Country
7.1.1 Europe AquaFeed Sales by Country
7.1.2 Europe AquaFeed Revenue by Country
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 U.K.
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe AquaFeed Market Facts & Figures by Type
7.3 Europe AquaFeed Market Facts & Figures by Application 8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific AquaFeed by Region
8.1.1 Asia Pacific AquaFeed Sales by Region
8.1.2 Asia Pacific AquaFeed Revenue by Region
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 South Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Taiwan
8.1.9 Indonesia
8.1.10 Thailand
8.1.11 Malaysia
8.1.12 Philippines
8.1.13 Vietnam
8.2 Asia Pacific AquaFeed Market Facts & Figures by Type
8.3 Asia Pacific AquaFeed Market Facts & Figures by Application 9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America AquaFeed by Country
9.1.1 Latin America AquaFeed Sales by Country
9.1.2 Latin America AquaFeed Revenue by Country
9.1.3 Mexico
9.1.4 Brazil
9.1.5 Argentina
9.2 Central & South America AquaFeed Market Facts & Figures by Type
9.3 Central & South America AquaFeed Market Facts & Figures by Application 10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa AquaFeed by Country
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa AquaFeed Sales by Country
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa AquaFeed Revenue by Country
10.1.3 Turkey
10.1.4 Saudi Arabia
10.1.5 UAE
10.2 Middle East and Africa AquaFeed Market Facts & Figures by Type
10.3 Middle East and Africa AquaFeed Market Facts & Figures by Application 11 Company Profiles
11.1 CP Group
11.1.1 CP Group Corporation Information
11.1.2 CP Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.1.3 CP Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.1.4 CP Group AquaFeed Products Offered
11.1.5 CP Group Recent Development
11.2 Cargill
11.2.1 Cargill Corporation Information
11.2.2 Cargill Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.2.3 Cargill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.2.4 Cargill AquaFeed Products Offered
11.2.5 Cargill Recent Development
11.3 New Hope Group
11.3.1 New Hope Group Corporation Information
11.3.2 New Hope Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.3.3 New Hope Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.3.4 New Hope Group AquaFeed Products Offered
11.3.5 New Hope Group Recent Development
11.4 Purina Animal Nutrition
11.4.1 Purina Animal Nutrition Corporation Information
11.4.2 Purina Animal Nutrition Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.4.3 Purina Animal Nutrition Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.4.4 Purina Animal Nutrition AquaFeed Products Offered
11.4.5 Purina Animal Nutrition Recent Development
11.5 Wen’s Food Group
11.5.1 Wen’s Food Group Corporation Information
11.5.2 Wen’s Food Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.5.3 Wen’s Food Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.5.4 Wen’s Food Group AquaFeed Products Offered
11.5.5 Wen’s Food Group Recent Development
11.6 BRF
11.6.1 BRF Corporation Information
11.6.2 BRF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.6.3 BRF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.6.4 BRF AquaFeed Products Offered
11.6.5 BRF Recent Development
11.7 Tyson Foods
11.7.1 Tyson Foods Corporation Information
11.7.2 Tyson Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.7.3 Tyson Foods Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.7.4 Tyson Foods AquaFeed Products Offered
11.7.5 Tyson Foods Recent Development
11.8 East Hope Group
11.8.1 East Hope Group Corporation Information
11.8.2 East Hope Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.8.3 East Hope Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.8.4 East Hope Group AquaFeed Products Offered
11.8.5 East Hope Group Recent Development
11.9 JA Zen-Noh
11.9.1 JA Zen-Noh Corporation Information
11.9.2 JA Zen-Noh Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.9.3 JA Zen-Noh Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.9.4 JA Zen-Noh AquaFeed Products Offered
11.9.5 JA Zen-Noh Recent Development
11.10 Twins Group
11.10.1 Twins Group Corporation Information
11.10.2 Twins Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.10.3 Twins Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.10.4 Twins Group AquaFeed Products Offered
11.10.5 Twins Group Recent Development
11.12 Nutreco
11.12.1 Nutreco Corporation Information
11.12.2 Nutreco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.12.3 Nutreco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.12.4 Nutreco Products Offered
11.12.5 Nutreco Recent Development
11.13 Haid Group
11.13.1 Haid Group Corporation Information
11.13.2 Haid Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.13.3 Haid Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.13.4 Haid Group Products Offered
11.13.5 Haid Group Recent Development
11.14 NACF
11.14.1 NACF Corporation Information
11.14.2 NACF Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.14.3 NACF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.14.4 NACF Products Offered
11.14.5 NACF Recent Development
11.15 Tongwei Group
11.15.1 Tongwei Group Corporation Information
11.15.2 Tongwei Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.15.3 Tongwei Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.15.4 Tongwei Group Products Offered
11.15.5 Tongwei Group Recent Development
11.16 Yuetai Group
11.16.1 Yuetai Group Corporation Information
11.16.2 Yuetai Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.16.3 Yuetai Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.16.4 Yuetai Group Products Offered
11.16.5 Yuetai Group Recent Development
11.17 TRS
11.17.1 TRS Corporation Information
11.17.2 TRS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
11.17.3 TRS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
11.17.4 TRS Products Offered
11.17.5 TRS Recent Development 12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)
12.1 AquaFeed Market Estimates and Projections by Region
12.1.1 Global AquaFeed Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.1.2 Global AquaFeed Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026
12.2 North America AquaFeed Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.1 North America: AquaFeed Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.2 North America: AquaFeed Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.2.3 North America: AquaFeed Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.3 Europe AquaFeed Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.1 Europe: AquaFeed Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.2 Europe: AquaFeed Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.3.3 Europe: AquaFeed Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.4 Asia Pacific AquaFeed Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.1 Asia Pacific: AquaFeed Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.2 Asia Pacific: AquaFeed Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.4.3 Asia Pacific: AquaFeed Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
12.5 Latin America AquaFeed Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.1 Latin America: AquaFeed Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.2 Latin America: AquaFeed Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.5.3 Latin America: AquaFeed Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)
12.6 Middle East and Africa AquaFeed Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: AquaFeed Sales Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: AquaFeed Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)
12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: AquaFeed Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key AquaFeed Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 AquaFeed Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details*
