Complete study of the global Nanopore Sequencing, market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Nanopore Sequencing, industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Nanopore Sequencing, production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Nanopore Sequencing, market include _:Oxford Nanopore TechnologiesRocheStratos Genomics10X GenomicsPacbioIlluminaThermo Fisher…Nanopore Sequencing

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report to understand the structure of the complete report: ( Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart ) :

https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1647762/global-nanopore-sequencing-market

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Nanopore Sequencing, industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Nanopore Sequencing, manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Nanopore Sequencing, industry.

Global Nanopore Sequencing, Market Segment By Type:

Nanopore sequencing is a third generation approach used in the sequencing of biopolymers- specifically, polynucleotides in the form of DNA or RNA. Using nanopore sequencing, a single molecule of DNA or RNA can be sequenced without the need for PCR amplification or chemical labeling of the sample.TypeBy TechnologyDirect Current SequencingExonuclease SequencingSynthetic DNA and Optical Reading Techniques SequencingHorizontal Tunneling Current SequencingTable1. Type by TechnologyTypeContentDirect Current Sequencing (a)There is a difference between the strength of the current when the nanotube channel is open and when it is blocked by a strand of DNA.Exonuclease Sequencing (b)The exonuclease is connected to the top of the a hemolysin nanopore, and it cuts off dNMP (gold) at the end of the DNA strand one by one, and then dNMP enters the nanopore and passes through the cyclodextrin ligand, causing corresponding current changes.Synthetic DNA and Optical Reading Techniques Sequencing (c)The nucleotides in the DNA strand under test were replaced with 12bp oligomers.The converted DNA strand is hybridized with a molecular beacon, which falls off as it passes through the nanopore, releasing fluorescence that is read.Horizontal Tunneling Current Sequencing (d)When the DNA strand passes through the nanopore electrode, the transverse perforation electrode will undergo specific changes and then be sequenced.Source: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020 Table2. The Major Nanopore Sequencing Platform/Service Player in the MarketSource: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020 Table 2. History of Gene Sequencing TechnologySource: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020From 2007 to 2013, the global gene sequencing market grew from $794 million to $4.5 billion, with a compound growth rate of 33%.The compound growth rate from 2013 to 2018 was 21%, and the global gene sequencing market reached 11.7 billion us dollars in 2018. From the regional distribution point of view, China and other southeast Asian markets grow the fastest, up to 20-25%.Figure 1. Global Gene Sequencing Market Size (Value), (US$ Million), 2007- 2018Source: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020 The most notable application of nanotechnology in biomedicine is a technique called nanopore gene sequencing. It works by using an electric field to drive each single strand of DNA through nanoscale holes, or nanopores, in the film. When a single strand of DNA passes through the nanopore, the electrical current generated in the pore is recorded to identify the sequence of the gene coding on the single strand. The technology promises to significantly reduce the cost and speed of gene sequencing.The third generation sequencing technology and single-cell genome sequencing occupy the technological commanding heights. Compared with the second generation sequencing, the third generation sequencing has a fast speed, Read long, can directly measure methylated DNA sequence, no need for PCR amplification, no base preference, and other advantages, but also has low accuracy and dependence defects such as dependent enzyme activity. We think it will be a long time before the 3rd generation sequencing technology can be commercialized, but the technology is constantly improving, with the accuracy The third generation sequencing technology is a long-term development trend for the improvement of accuracy, parallel sequencing ability and enzyme activity.Figure 1. Global Single-Molecule Sequencing Market Size (Value), (US$ Million), 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026Source: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020According to the patent output, the number of patent applications of the United States, Japan, the European Patent Office, the United Kingdom and South Korea ranks the top5 in the world, among which the number of patent applications of the United States far exceeds that of other countries, and the number of patent applications of China ranks the sixth in the world.Figure 2. Global Gene Sequencing Market Share by Type in 2019Source: Secondary Sources, Expert Interviews and QYResearch, 2020Gene sequencing is clinically applied in reproductive health, individualized diagnosis and treatment, prevention and inheritance of tumors Diseases, infectious disease diagnosis and treatment, etc., will be extended to medical research (drug development, etc.) and non-medical industry (scientific research, food, agriculture, aquaculture, etc.). With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Nanopore Sequencing market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Nanopore Sequencing market in terms of revenue.Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Nanopore Sequencing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.Regional and Country-level AnalysisThe report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Nanopore Sequencing market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.Competition AnalysisIn the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Nanopore Sequencing market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Nanopore Sequencing market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Nanopore Sequencing market.The following players are covered in this report:Oxford Nanopore TechnologiesRocheStratos Genomics10X GenomicsPacbioIlluminaThermo Fisher…Nanopore Sequencing Breakdown Data by TypeDirect Current SequencingExonuclease SequencingSynthetic DNA and Optical Reading Techniques SequencingHorizontal Tunneling Current SequencingNanopore Sequencing

Global Nanopore Sequencing, Market Segment By Application:

MedicalNon-medicalGene sequencing is clinically applied in reproductive health, individualized diagnosis and treatment, prevention and inheritance of tumors Diseases, infectious disease diagnosis and treatment, etc, will be extended to medical research (drug development, etc.) and non-medical industry (scientific research, food, agriculture, aquaculture, etc.).

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Nanopore Sequencing, industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key companies operating in the global Nanopore Sequencing, market include _:Oxford Nanopore TechnologiesRocheStratos Genomics10X GenomicsPacbioIlluminaThermo Fisher…Nanopore Sequencing

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Nanopore Sequencing, market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Nanopore Sequencing, industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Nanopore Sequencing, market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Nanopore Sequencing, market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Nanopore Sequencing, market?

Enquire Customization in The Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1647762/global-nanopore-sequencing-market

TOC

1 Report Overview1.1 Study Scope1.2 Key Market Segments1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Nanopore Sequencing Revenue1.4 Market Analysis by Type1.4.1 Global Nanopore Sequencing Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 20261.4.2 Direct Current Sequencing1.4.3 Exonuclease Sequencing1.4.4 Synthetic DNA and Optical Reading Techniques Sequencing1.4.5 Horizontal Tunneling Current Sequencing1.5 Market by Application1.5.1 Global Nanopore Sequencing Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 20261.5.2 Medical1.5.3 Non-medical1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Nanopore Sequencing Industry Impact1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Nanopore Sequencing Industry1.6.1.1 Nanopore Sequencing Business Impact Assessment – Covid-191.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products1.6.2 Market Trends and Nanopore Sequencing Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-191.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact1.6.3.2 Proposal for Nanopore Sequencing Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact1.7 Study Objectives1.8 Years Considered2 Global Growth Trends by Regions2.1 Nanopore Sequencing Market Perspective (2015-2026)2.2 Nanopore Sequencing Growth Trends by Regions2.2.1 Nanopore Sequencing Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 20262.2.2 Nanopore Sequencing Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)2.2.3 Nanopore Sequencing Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy2.3.1 Market Top Trends2.3.2 Market Drivers2.3.3 Market Challenges2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis2.3.5 Nanopore Sequencing Market Growth Strategy2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Nanopore Sequencing Players (Opinion Leaders)3 Competition Landscape by Key Players3.1 Global Top Nanopore Sequencing Players by Market Size3.1.1 Global Top Nanopore Sequencing Players by Revenue (2015-2020)3.1.2 Global Nanopore Sequencing Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)3.1.3 Global Nanopore Sequencing Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)3.2 Global Nanopore Sequencing Market Concentration Ratio3.2.1 Global Nanopore Sequencing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Nanopore Sequencing Revenue in 20193.3 Nanopore Sequencing Key Players Head office and Area Served3.4 Key Players Nanopore Sequencing Product Solution and Service3.5 Date of Enter into Nanopore Sequencing Market3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)4.1 Global Nanopore Sequencing Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)4.2 Global Nanopore Sequencing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)5 Nanopore Sequencing Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)5.1 Global Nanopore Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)5.2 Global Nanopore Sequencing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)6 North America6.1 North America Nanopore Sequencing Market Size (2015-2020)6.2 Nanopore Sequencing Key Players in North America (2019-2020)6.3 North America Nanopore Sequencing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)6.4 North America Nanopore Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)7 Europe7.1 Europe Nanopore Sequencing Market Size (2015-2020)7.2 Nanopore Sequencing Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)7.3 Europe Nanopore Sequencing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)7.4 Europe Nanopore Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)8 China8.1 China Nanopore Sequencing Market Size (2015-2020)8.2 Nanopore Sequencing Key Players in China (2019-2020)8.3 China Nanopore Sequencing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)8.4 China Nanopore Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)9 Japan9.1 Japan Nanopore Sequencing Market Size (2015-2020)9.2 Nanopore Sequencing Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)9.3 Japan Nanopore Sequencing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)9.4 Japan Nanopore Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)10 Southeast Asia10.1 Southeast Asia Nanopore Sequencing Market Size (2015-2020)10.2 Nanopore Sequencing Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)10.3 Southeast Asia Nanopore Sequencing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)10.4 Southeast Asia Nanopore Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)11 India11.1 India Nanopore Sequencing Market Size (2015-2020)11.2 Nanopore Sequencing Key Players in India (2019-2020)11.3 India Nanopore Sequencing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)11.4 India Nanopore Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)12 Central & South America12.1 Central & South America Nanopore Sequencing Market Size (2015-2020)12.2 Nanopore Sequencing Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)12.3 Central & South America Nanopore Sequencing Market Size by Type (2015-2020)12.4 Central & South America Nanopore Sequencing Market Size by Application (2015-2020)13 Key Players Profiles13.1 Oxford Nanopore Technologies13.1.1 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Details13.1.2 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue13.1.3 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Nanopore Sequencing Introduction13.1.4 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Revenue in Nanopore Sequencing Business (2015-2020))13.1.5 Oxford Nanopore Technologies Recent Development13.2 Roche13.2.1 Roche Company Details13.2.2 Roche Business Overview and Its Total Revenue13.2.3 Roche Nanopore Sequencing Introduction13.2.4 Roche Revenue in Nanopore Sequencing Business (2015-2020)13.2.5 Roche Recent Development13.3 Stratos Genomics13.3.1 Stratos Genomics Company Details13.3.2 Stratos Genomics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue13.3.3 Stratos Genomics Nanopore Sequencing Introduction13.3.4 Stratos Genomics Revenue in Nanopore Sequencing Business (2015-2020)13.3.5 Stratos Genomics Recent Development13.4 10X Genomics13.4.1 10X Genomics Company Details13.4.2 10X Genomics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue13.4.3 10X Genomics Nanopore Sequencing Introduction13.4.4 10X Genomics Revenue in Nanopore Sequencing Business (2015-2020)13.4.5 10X Genomics Recent Development13.5 Pacbio13.5.1 Pacbio Company Details13.5.2 Pacbio Business Overview and Its Total Revenue13.5.3 Pacbio Nanopore Sequencing Introduction13.5.4 Pacbio Revenue in Nanopore Sequencing Business (2015-2020)13.5.5 Pacbio Recent Development13.6 Illumina13.6.1 Illumina Company Details13.6.2 Illumina Business Overview and Its Total Revenue13.6.3 Illumina Nanopore Sequencing Introduction13.6.4 Illumina Revenue in Nanopore Sequencing Business (2015-2020)13.6.5 Illumina Recent Development13.7 Thermo Fisher13.7.1 Thermo Fisher Company Details13.7.2 Thermo Fisher Business Overview and Its Total Revenue13.7.3 Thermo Fisher Nanopore Sequencing Introduction13.7.4 Thermo Fisher Revenue in Nanopore Sequencing Business (2015-2020)13.7.5 Thermo Fisher Recent Development14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions15 Appendix15.1 Research Methodology15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach15.1.2 Data Source15.2 Disclaimer15.3 Author Details*

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.