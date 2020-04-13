Downstream process is the part of a bioprocess that include the recovery and purification of biosynthetic products. The biosynthetic products include pharmaceutical products, mainly from the natural sources such as animal tissues, plant tissues or fermentation broth. The downstream process is an essential part in the manufacturing of vaccines, antibodies, antibiotics and hormones, such as insulin and humans growth hormone. The process include filtration, solid-liquid separation and chromatography techniques that are used for quality requirements including formulation and purification.

The market of downstream processing is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rising R&D expenditure for biopharmaceutical companies and increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals. However, patent expiration of the popular biopharmaceuticals anticipated to develop new lucrative growth opportunities for the players operating in the downstream processing market.

Top Leading companies are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

Merck KGaA

Danaher

3M

Repligen Corporation.

Lonza

Eppendorf AG

Corning Incorporated

Sartorius AG

The global downstream processing market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, application and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as chromatography columns and resins, filters, membrane adsorbers, single-use products and others. On the basis of technology, the global downstream processing market is segmented into purification techniques, solid-liquid separation and clarification/concentration. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into monoclonal antibody production, vaccines production, insulin production, immunoglobulin production, erythropoietin production and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as biopharmaceutical manufacturers and contract manufacturing organizations.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global downstream processing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The downstream processing market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

