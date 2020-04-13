Enteral nutrition market is anticipated to reach US$ 16,185.64 Mn in 2027 from US$ 8,611.49 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 7.4 % from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global enteral nutrition market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global enteral nutrition market, based on the form, is segmented into in liquid and powder. The liquid segment led the enteral nutrition market in 2018, and; it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

Key factors that are driving growth of the market are increasing malnutrition worldwide and increasing incidence of chronic diseases. Although the market of the nutrition is expected to have restraining factors which include complications associated with enteral nutrition.

Some of the activities undertaken by the companies, which have promoted its growth are, majorly organic developments. Companies such as Abbott, Nestle SA and Danone SA among others have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the enteral nutrition market. The companies have utilized strategies such as product launches, and approvals of their product portfolio and area expansion for the growth of their organizations.



The report provides trends prevailing in the global enteral nutrition market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The increasing incidence of malnutrition and rising number of patients suffering with chronic diseases are anticipated to drive the growth of the market. However, the complications associated with enteral nutrition is likely to hamper the growth of the market.

During recent years, larger platforms such as Zalando, Amazon and others are increasingly dominating the digital distribution across the globe. In the past few years, the number of online medical supply retailers and mass distributors have increased by a significant rate due to ease of purchase and customer friendly services offered by these channels. The internet has disrupted the conventional model of medical nutrition supplement distribution by giving the consumers new choices as well as control over the ways to manage their wellbeing and health. According to the National Health Services, an estimated of four out of five people in the US check the medical products online before consulting a physician and also verifies price difference between retail stores and online pharmacies. The NHS also states that similar trends are also reflected in the UK. Furthermore, improved patient-provider communication and promotional campaigns are likely to induce the growth of online distribution in case of enteral nutrition products for short-term and long term care among critically ill patients.

