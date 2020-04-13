Eyelashes enhancing agents market is anticipated to reach US$ 579.43 Mn in 2027 from US$ 370.36 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019-2027. The report provides the trends prevailing in the global eyelashes enhancing agents market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances.

The global eyelashes enhancing agents market, based on the type, is segmented into curling, lengthening, volumizing, and others. The application is segmented into repairing damaged eyelashes and nourishing.

The content-type segment is divided into bimatoprost, serum, and others. In 2018, the lengthening segment held the largest market share of the eyelashes enhancing agents market. This segment is also projected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the growing want for long and luxurious lashes. However, the Volumizing segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Top Leading companies are:

Allergan

Estée Lauder

Athena Cosmetics, Inc

L’ORéAL PARIS

Skin Research Laboratories

Ame Pure

SkinGen International Inc

Grande Cosmetics LLC

Guangzhou Boss Biological Technique Ltd

Lashfactor London

The market for eyelashes enhancing agents is expected to grow, owing to factors such as the growing prevalence of eye diseases, and growing cosmetics industry. Moreover, the development of nanotechnology-based eyelash enhancing agents industry are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The global eyelashes enhancing agents market, based on type has been segmented into curling, lengthening, volumizing, and others. The lengthening segment held the largest share of the market in 2018. Moreover, the volumizing segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period, owing to the rise in the preference of healthy and luscious looking eyelashes, especially among the young population.

