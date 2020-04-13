According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Liquid Nutritional Supplement Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Product, Ingredient, Age Group, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel and Geography. The global liquid nutritional supplement market is expected to reach US$ 32,286.12 Mn in 2027 from US$ 20,821.15 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global liquid nutritional supplement market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as challenges to its growth.

The global liquid nutritional supplement market was segmented by product, ingredients, age group, route of administration and distribution channel. Based on the product the market is segmented as additional supplements, medical supplements, sports nutrition. Based on ingredient it is classified as botanicals, vitamins, minerals, proteins and amino acids, others. On the basis of the age group, the market is divided into Infants, children, adults, old age. On the basis of the route of administration the market is categorized into oral, enteral, parenteral. And based on the distribution channel the market is segmented as online channels, offline channels.

Top Leading companies are:

Abbott

Amway

Herbalife International of America, Inc.

ADM

Arkopharma

Glanbia Nutritionals

Liquid Health, Inc.

Bayer AG

The Nature’s Bounty Co

GlaxoSmithKline.

The market for liquid nutritional supplements is expected to grow significantly due to factors such as the growing consumption of liquid nutritional supplements, and the rising incidence of chronic diseases. However, the market is likely to experience restrictions on its growth owing to the unpredictable side effects of liquid nutritional supplements.

The global liquid nutritional supplement market by product segments was led by additional supplements. In 2018, the additional supplements accounted for the largest market share in the global liquid nutrition supplement market. The growth of additional supplements is expected due to higher consumption among the people trying to stay fit. Additionally, the rising incidences of diseases such as osteoporosis, Crohn’s disease or celiac disease, and others are increasing the demand of additional supplements in the forecast period.

The popularity of liquid nutritional supplements is increasing among all the age groups, such as adults, children, and elderlies. While the consumption of these drinks is more common among the adults as they require more nutrition to balance their stressful lifestyles, easy consumption, handling, and storage are further boosting their popularity among the population of other age groups. The adult group of people includes the working population, athletes, sports players, lactating mothers, pregnant women, fitness enthusiasts, and others. The ready-to-drink liquids can be stored for a longer period of time and consumed whenever required, thereby saving the time of consumers. The demand for medical supplements in the liquid forms, such as juices and milkshakes, is growing among all age groups of people.

