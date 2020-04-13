Aesthetic medicine is a medical specialty that focuses on enhancing facial and skin appearance with the help of numerous treatment choices for wrinkles, skin discoloration, moles, acne scars, excess fat, unwanted hair, cellulite, liver spots, and others. It also comprises of surgical and non-surgical procedures. Liposuction, breast implants, facelifts, radiofrequency ablation are various surgical procedures while radiofrequency skin tightening, chemical peel, non-surgical liposuction, are non-surgical procedures.

ALLERGAN, Hologic Inc., Mentor Worldwide LLC, Lumenis, Cutera, Solta Medical (Bausch Health companies inc.), alma lasers, galderma laboratories (nestle), sientra, inc., el.en. s.p.a.

Market Dynamics:

Medical Aesthetics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising adoption of minimally invasive and noninvasive cosmetic procedures, growth in aging population, and technological advancements in energy-based aesthetic devices. Moreover, rising number of cosmetic procedures in hospitals and skin care clinics, and increasing awareness about cosmetic procedures are also offering opportunities in the market growth during the forecast period.

Market Scope:

The “Global Medical Aesthetics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of medical aesthetics market with detailed market segmentation by product, application, end user, and geography. The global Medical Aesthetics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Medical Aesthetics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation:

The Global Medical Aesthetics Market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end user. Based on product, the market is segmented as facial aesthetic products, cosmetic implants, body contouring devices, skin aesthetic devices, hair removal devices, tattoo removal devices, others. On the basis of application, the global medical aesthetics market is segmented in to facial & body contouring, facial & skin rejuvenation, breast augmentation, hair removal, reconstructive surgery, tattoo removal, others. On the basis of end user, the global medical aesthetics market is divided into hospitals, dermatology clinics, medical spas & beauty centers, and home care.

Regional Framework:

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global medical aesthetics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The medical aesthetics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting medical aesthetics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the medical aesthetics market in these regions.

Toc:

INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Medical Aesthetics Market – By Product

1.3.2 Medical Aesthetics Market – By Application

1.3.3 Medical Aesthetics Market – By End User

1.3.4 Medical Aesthetics Market – By Region

1.3.4.1 By Country2. KEY TAKEAWAYS 3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 4. MEDICAL AESTHETICS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS 5. MEDICAL AESTHETICS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

Continued….

