The word surveillance comes from a French phrase for ‘watching over’ (sur means ‘from above’ and veiller means ‘to watch’). Video surveillance is the watching of behaviour and actions, with the help of a video camera, for the purpose of influencing, managing, directing, or protecting people. This can be done from a distance using CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras.

Market Dynamics

The factors that drive growth for the Video Surveillance Market include the rising crime rates and rising concern over security. The increase in the use of mobile applications is another factor helping the growth of the market. Growing concerns over privacy and hacking are major impediments blocking the growth of this market

The market also throws up several opportunities with regard to the technological developments happening in the field.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the system, hardware, software, service, vertical, and geography.

In terms of the system, the market is classified as IP Video Surveillance Systems, Analog Video Surveillance Systems, Biometrics Surveillance Systems.

In terms of the hardware, the market is classified as Monitor, Server, Camera, Accessories, and Storage Devices.

In terms of software, the market is classified as Neural Networks, Algorithms, Video Analytics, and Video Management Systems.

In terms of service, the market is classified as Installation, Video Surveillance as a Service, Repair Services, Maintenance.

In terms of industry vertical, the market is classified as Military & Defense, Institutional, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Residential.

Geographic Analysis

The different geographic market segments are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.North America is the dominating market in terms of market share because of the technological developments in this region. North America is followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Infinova Corporation, Inc., Ltd., Zhejiang Dahua Technology Company Limited, Inc., Ltd., Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Company Limited, Limited, Avigilon Corporation, Honeywell Security Group, Dahua Technology Co., Bosch Security Systems Incorporation, Pelco By Schneider Electric, Samsung Techwin Company Limited, Mobotix AG, Panasonic System Networks Co., Nice Systems, Axis Communications AB, Geovision, Genetec, and Flir Systems Incorporation

Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

