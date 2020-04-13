The growing expenditure by manufacturers on innovative packaging solutions with attractive graphics and high gloss surfaces to attract consumers has led to significant demand for packaging printing. The increased emphasis laid by the food and beverage industry to raise the aesthetic appeal of packaging cartons of juices, milk, and other beverages to attract children and adults has propelled the growth of the packaging printing market. The robust growth witnessed by the food and beverage industry, as well as the FMCG industry, is anticipated to drive the packaging printing industry. The emergence of online food delivery platforms and food aggregators has further necessitated the use of packaging printing. The spurt in demand for food ordered through food delivery platforms has given an impetus to the packaging and printing industry.

The Packaging Printing Market report give a 360-degree holistic view of the market and highlights the key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. In addition, the report also provides profiles of major companies along with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Leading Packaging Printing Market Players:

Belmont Packaging

Constantia Flexibles GmbH

Duncan Printing Group

Graphics Packaging Holding Company

Mondi Plc

Quad/Graphics, Inc.

Quantum Print and Packaging Ltd.

Sonoco Products Company

Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.

WS Packaging Group, Inc

The global packaging printing market is segmented on the basis of packaging type, printing technology, printing ink, and application. On the basis of packaging type, the packaging printing market is segmented into labels, plastics, glass, metal, paper and paperboard, and flexible packaging & corrugated boxes. The packaging printing market on the basis of printing technology is classified into flexography printing technology, rotogravure printing technology, offset printing technology, digital printing technology, and screen printing. Based on printing ink, the global packaging printing market is divided into solvent-based ink, UV curable ink, aqueous ink, and others. Based on the application, the global packaging printing market is divided into food & beverage, household & cosmetic products, pharmaceuticals, and others.

The Packaging Printing Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Packaging Printing Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Packaging Printing Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

