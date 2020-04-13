The increasing importance of protein in human nutrition has created significant opportunities for the protein industry in recent years. The rapidly burgeoning trend of following vegetarian or vegan diets in the west has created a substantial demand for rice protein and other plant-based proteins to meet the daily protein requirements. As consumers who avoid eating meat products rich in proteins try to meet their daily nutritional requirements by consuming rice protein supplements, the rice protein industry is anticipated to witness significant growth. Rice protein, however, does not meet the criteria to be considered as a complete protein. This may sway consumers to opt for complete proteins sourced from other plant sources such as tofu, tempeh, chia seeds, and quinoa and hinder the growth of the rice proteins market.

Leading Rice Protein Market Players:

ADIP Inc

Axiom foods Inc

Beneo GmBh

Golden Grain Group

Healy Group Limited

Jiangxi Golden Agriculture Biotech Co. Ltd.

Kerry Group PLC

Rice Bran Technologies

Shafi Gluco Chem Pvt. Ltd

The Green Labs LLC

The global rice protein market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end use industry. On the basis of product, the rice protein market is segmented into rice protein isolates, rice protein concentrates, and others. The rice protein market on the basis of application is classified into sports & energy nutrition, bakery & confectionery, meat analogues & extenders, dairy alternatives, and others. Based on end use industry, the global rice protein market is divided into food and beverages, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and animal feed.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global rice protein market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The rice protein market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

