The sharp rise in the demand for RFID labels and the mandatory compliance with automotive labeling laws have been the key factors behind the growth of the automotive labels market. With the rising demand for smart automotive labels such as barcodes and RFID, the consumption of automotive labels is anticipated to increase. Advancements in the RFID, QR, and NFC technologies, new developments in the printing and labeling industry, and innovations in adhesive technologies have led to enhanced automotive labels and subsequently created significant opportunities for the automotive label manufacturers. However, the high cost often associated with manufacturing automobile labels in small and medium batches by OEM manufactures is likely to impede the growth of the automotive labels markets as they are unable to get sufficient gains on investments.

Leading Automotive Labels Market Players:

3M

Adhesive Research, Inc.

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

CCL Industries

Dunmore

B. Fuller Company

Imagetek Labels

Lewis Label Products Corporation

Sika AG

UPM Raflatac

The global automotive labels market is segmented on the basis of type, raw material, identification technology, mechanism, and application. On the basis of type, the automotive labels market is segmented into warning & safety labels, asset labels, branding labels, dome labels, and others. The automotive labels market on the basis of raw material is classified into polypropylene, polyethylene (PE), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polycarbonate (PC), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polyurethane (PU), and others. Based on identification technology, the global automotive labels market is divided into barcode, RFID, hologram, and others. Based on the mechanism, the global automotive labels market is divided into pressure-sensitive labeling, glue-applied labeling, heat transfer, in-mold labeling, and others. Based on application, the global automotive labels market is divided into exterior labels, engine components, interior labels, and others.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Automotive Labels Market, By Component

Chapter 5: Automotive Labels Market, By Deployment

Chapter 6: Automotive Labels Market, By Organization Size

Chapter 7: Automotive Labels Market, By Application

Chapter 8: Automotive Labels Market, By Region

Chapter 9: Competitive Landscape

To Continue…

