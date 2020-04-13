Polyamide-imide resins are consumed in a significant proportion in manufacturing wire enamel coatings on aluminum and copper flat and round wires used in electrical motors, transformers, generators, etc. The burgeoning uses of polyamide-imide wire enamels used as the single and double coat have led to significant demand for the polyamide-imide resins. Moreover, the rising consumption of polyamide-imide molding resins in the automotive and aviation sector can be attributed to the use of lightweight materials. The increasing use of polymers in the automobile sector is anticipated to drive the polyamide-imide resins market in the forecast period. The use of polyamide-imide fibers in fire and heat protective gear in the military and firefighting applications is also likely to create substantial opportunities for the polyamide-imide resins market.

Leading Polyamide-imide Resin Market Players:

Axalta Coating System

Drake Plastics Ltd. Co

Ensinger GmbH

Hitachi Resins, LLC

Innotek Technology

Kermel S.A.

Mitsubishi Shoji

Quadrant Group

Solvay SA

Toyobo Co. Ltd

The global polyamide-imide resin market is segmented on the basis of type and end-use industry. On the basis of type, the polyamide-imide resin market is segmented into unfilled, glass filled, carbon filled, and others. The polyamide-imide resin market on the basis of end-use industry is classified into automotive, aerospace, electrical & electronics, oil & gas, and others.

The Polyamide-imide Resin Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Polyamide-imide Resin Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Polyamide-imide Resin Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

