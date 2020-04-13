The laminated label market has witnessed a significant growth owing to factors such as increasing demand for laminated label across various applications in end-use industries including food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer durables, home & personal care, and others. The need for customer engagement, highly resistive, durable, and attractive packaging has caused the need for laminated labels in the industry. Aesthetics and high performance from emerging pressure-sensitive technologies are anticipated to further drive the product demand. Prime importance is given by the manufacturers to cost-effective labeling by many manufacturers, which are a major driving factor for the growth of the global market. However, there has been a noticeable rise in the cost of raw materials required for laminated labels, thus restricting the growth of this market. Nevertheless, with the extensive research and developments by the market players to innovate products will open up opportunities in this market.

Leading Laminated Label Market Players:

3M Company

Avery Dennison Corporation

Bemis Company, Inc.

CCL Industries Inc.

Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Flexcon Company, Inc.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company

Stickythings Limited

Torraspapel Adestor

The global laminated label market is segmented on the basis of form, application, composition, printing ink, and printing technology. On the basis of form, the laminated label market is segmented into Reels and Sheets. The laminated label market on the basis of the application is classified into consumer durables, food & beverages, home & personal care, pharmaceuticals, retail labels, and others. On the basis of composition, global laminated label market is bifurcated into facestock, adhesive, and release liner. Based on printing ink, the laminated label market is bifurcated into water-based, solvent-based, holt melt-based, and UV curable. On the basis of printing technology, the laminated label market is segmented into digital printing, flexographic printing, gravure printing, lithography printing, offset printing, and letterpress printing.

The Laminated Label Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Laminated Label Market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2026 for overall Laminated Label Market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America and Central America (SCAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

