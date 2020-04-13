Serious games used in higher education are an effective way to engage students in learning activities, since they stimulate cognitive processes like problem-solving and deductive and inductive reasoning abilities. They also improve skills, which are needed for success in professional life, such as decision-making and multitasking. They enable higher education students to acquire knowledge about complex and technical subject matter with greater interest by capturing the attention of students effectively. The learning stance of students is changed from passive learning to active participation.

Motion-sensing technology can be used to study the motion of the learner while the learning process is in progress and can record inferences accordingly. For instance, the eye-tracking feature can be used to deduce the focus level of the student, while the facial expressions and head positions can be studied to understand the learner’s engagement and also the focus level. This helps the instructor to modify the learning environment and content according to the preference of the students. Motion-sensing technology also helps learners practice physical skills or nuances, which can be implemented into the learning activity. For instance, the incorporation of physical movements or activities trains the learner about the optimum force or pressure required for a particular task. This will people the demand for the implementation of gamification in education, especially in the higher education sector.

In 2018, the global Higher Education Game-based Learning market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Higher Education Game-based Learning status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Higher Education Game-based Learning development in United States, Europe and China.

