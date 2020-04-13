Packaging is one of the fastest growing industries that is in continuously changing according to demand from end users and consumers. Packaging not only represents the indent of a brand or company, but doubles as a means of offering consumers information and messages regarding various aspects of a product or brand. Highly visible packaging allows a company to differentiate its products from that of competitors in the market, and also helps to increase visibility owing to features such as attractiveness etc.

The advantages offered by highly visible packaging are the main factors fueling demand for such products. This packaging enables efficient preservation and protection of products, besides offering convenience to customers to be able to make a purchase decision on the basis of what they see. This way, it not only helps customers in being selective, but also enables food production companies to maintain the competitive edge in the market. Conveying the proper information about products and legitimately communicating the brand image are some of the other main features that differentiate highly visible packaging from other types of packaging. These advantageous properties are the main factors expected to fuel growth of the highly visible packaging market in the near future.

Innovation in highly visible packaging technology and growing awareness among end-users are factors also significantly driving market growth and this market is expected to account for substantially high revenue growth over the forecast period.

However, relatively high capital expenditure of this type of packaging technology currently is resulting in hesitation among manufacturers to invest in setting up this technology. This factor is expected to act as a restraint for growth of the highly visible packaging market over the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Highly Visible Packaging market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Highly Visible Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Highly Visible Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Amcor

Bemis

Sonoco Products

Anchor Packaging

Caraustar Industries

Creative Forming

Curwood

Drug Package

Eastman Chemical

Inline Plastics

Printpack

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Clamshell Packaging

Blister Pack

Shrink Wrap

Windowed Packaging

Plastic Container Packaging

Glass Container

Corrugated Box

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & Beverage

Health Care

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Fashion and Apparels

Electronics and Appliances

Automotive

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Highly Visible Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Highly Visible Packaging development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Highly Visible Packaging are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

