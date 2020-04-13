Identity and access management as a service (IDaaS or IAMaaS) refers to web-delivered services that create and control access levels for individual users. This is one of the many types of cloud services now offered by cloud vendors.

Strict regulatory compliance and increased budgets by government organizations and large-scale enterprises can augur market growth. Rise of web applications, emphasis on risk management, and cost containment are factors expected to drive market volume. In addition, popularity of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) and Internet of Things (IoT) can positively impact the market.

Continuous innovation in technologies have led to developers building solutions such as secure print authentication and access to electric vehicle (EV) charging access. The market can experience an uptick in demand owing to application in sectors such as healthcare, education, manufacturing, etc. Cloud and hybrid solutions are expected to have an impact in the market owing to negligible error rate and advanced security features. Wide availability of IAM options and demand for solutions to preserve and protect data of individuals can lead to its implementation by large-scale enterprises.

The Americas is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2023. The region has witnessed emergence of IT and business infrastructure, and IT security compliance and governance regulations, which has led to the increasing demand for cloud-based IT security solutions and services which will subsequently drive demand for IDaaS adoption.

In 2018, the global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

CA Technologies

IBM

Microsoft

Ping Identity

Salesforce.com

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud

Hybrid

On-Premise

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Oil & Gas

Telecom & IT

Education

Healthcare

Public Sector & Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud

1.4.3 Hybrid

1.4.4 On-Premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 BFSI

1.5.3 Oil & Gas

1.5.4 Telecom & IT

1.5.5 Education

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Public Sector & Utilities

1.5.8 Manufacturing

1.5.9 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Size

2.2 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service

Continued….

