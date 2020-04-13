SQM is a tool used for comparing expectations with the performance of the product and service. Improved service quality increases the ranking of an organization and helps sustain in the competitive market. CEM is a management tool used to get insights about the customers, which helps organizations take right decisions with respect to their business. It tries to understand multiple aspects of the customer through touch points. Effective utilization of CEM helps enterprises in improving customer satisfaction and increasing brand loyalty. Companies need to manage customer experience effectively and ensure that they attain the maximum level of customer satisfaction to sustain the competition in this challenging business environment.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2461227

Customers are promoters of brands. Good SQM and CEM enable businesses to find out their followers and users, offer them loyalty and promotional rewards, and thus make them promoters of the brand. If an organization achieves the best SQM and CEM, then its customers will become promoters and its net promoter score card, which is one of the indicators of sustainable growth rate of a company, will be positive. The net promoter score is based on customer feedback and shows whether customers are satisfied or not with an organization’s product or service. When an organization employs SQM and CEM tools and techniques for continuous communication and feedback to solve customer issues and problems, it will positively impact customer feedback and ultimately drive sustainable growth in the service quality management market.

In 2018, the global SQM and CEM market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global SQM and CEM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the SQM and CEM development in United States, Europe and China.

MAKE AN ENQUIRY OF THIS REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/ENQUIRY-BEFORE-BUYING/2461227

The key players covered in this study

Adobe Systems

HP

IBM

Oracle

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

EFM

Web Analytics

Text Analytics

Speech Analytics

Market segment by Application, split into

Small and Medium Businesses

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Browse the complete report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-sqm-and-cem-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global SQM and CEM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the SQM and CEM development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of SQM and CEM are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global SQM and CEM Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 EFM

1.4.3 Web Analytics

1.4.4 Text Analytics

1.4.5 Speech Analytics

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global SQM and CEM Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Small and Medium Businesses

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 SQM and CEM Market Size

2.2 SQM and CEM Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 SQM and CEM Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 SQM and CEM Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 SQM and CEM Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global SQM and CEM Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.2 Global SQM and CEM Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)

3.1.3 Global SQM and CEM Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 SQM and CEM Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players SQM and CEM Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into SQM and CEM Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisition

Continued….

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199 ; +91 895 659 5155