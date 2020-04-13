Rapid Industrialization to Boost Functional Food Ingredients Growth by 2019-2025

The global Functional Food Ingredients market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Functional Food Ingredients market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Functional Food Ingredients market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Functional Food Ingredients across various industries.

market segmentation – on the basis of ingredient type into vitamins, minerals, prebiotics and dietary fibre, probiotics, carotenoids, protein, and omega 3 fatty acids; and on the basis of application into beverages, dairy and dairy based products, infant food, and bakery and confectionery.

The next section of the report discusses the steady rise of market competition and identifies various factors shaping internal as well as external competition. Internal competition in the functional food ingredients market is comparatively low due to less number of major providers of functional food ingredients in the market. However, the Asia Pacific functional food ingredients industry is facing stiff external competition from producers and distributors of food ingredients. The report analyses various entry barriers in the industry and rates these on the basis of their impact on the competition level in the market. The report further focuses on the market share of the Asia Pacific functional food ingredients market. The subsequent section highlights region-wise demand for functional food ingredients and provides a market outlook for 2016–2026 while setting the forecast within the context of functional food ingredients, including new technological developments and ingredient offerings. The report discusses various regional trends contributing to the growth of the functional food ingredients market in the Asia Pacific region and analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the market in each country.

A competitive landscape has been included in the final section of the report to provide readers with a dashboard view of leading categories of providers covered in the report – namely functional food ingredients suppliers and customers. The report also profiles leading providers to evaluate their short-term and long-term strategies, key offerings, and recent developments in the functional food ingredients market.

Research methodology

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities. An important feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. Absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective.

Market segmentation

By Ingredient Type Vitamins Minerals Prebiotics & Dietary Fibre Probiotics Carotenoids Protein Omega 3 Fatty Acids

By Application Beverages Dairy & Dairy Based Products Infant Food Bakery & Confectionery



Geographies covered

Singapore

India

Japan

China

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Featured market players

Asia Pacific competitive landscape – By Ingredient Sciphar Natural Products Co. Ltd. Marathwada Chemical Industries Pvt. Ltd. NEW ASIA INGREDIENTS PTE LTD. FENCHEM BIOTEK LTD. Arjuna Natural Extracts Ltd. Shandong Yuwang Industrial Co. Ltd. Supreem Pharmaceuticals Mysore Pvt. Ltd. Bio Actives Japan Corporation Global Specialty Ingredients (M) Sdn. Bhd. Excellent Health Products Co. Ltd.

Asia Pacific competitive landscape – By Product Nestlé S.A. PepsiCo Inc. ConAgra Foods, Inc. Kellogg Company Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. Danone SA Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd. The Coca-Cola Co. Tata Global Beverages Ltd. General Mills Inc.



