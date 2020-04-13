This report focuses on the global status of VoIP services, future forecasts, growth opportunities, the key market and the main players. The objectives of the study are to present the development of VoIP services in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
The main players covered in this study
Cisco
Vonage
Jive Communications
Dialpad
RingCentral
Nextiva
8X8
Comcast
Digium
Aircall
Grasshopper
Avaya
Intermedia
Mitel Networks
CounterPath
IDT Telecom Home
Voxbone
market segment by type, the product can be divided
into online
service offline service
Segment market application, divided into
use
Commercial use household
Other
market segment by region / country, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central and South America
The objectives of the study of this report are as follows:
Analyze the global status of VoIP services, future forecasts, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
Present the development of VoIP services in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central and South America.
Establish a strategic profile of the main players and thoroughly analyze their development plan and strategies.
Define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the size of the VoIP services market are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base year: 2019
Estimated year: 2020
Forecast year 2020 to 2026
For information on data by region, company , type and application, 2019 is considered the base year. Whenever data were not available for the base year, the previous year was taken into account.
Contents
Chapter One: Overview of the Report
1.1 Scope of the study
1.2 Key market segments
1.3 Actors covered: classification by turnover of VoIP services
1.4 Market analysis by type
1.4.1 Growth rate of the size of the global VoIP services market by type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Online service
1.4.3 Offline service
1.5 Market by application
1.5.1 Global market share of VoIP services by application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Domestic use
1.5.3 Commercial use
1.5.4 Others
1.6 Objectives of the study
1.7 Years considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends by Region
2.1 Outlook for the VoIP services market (2015-2026)
2.2 Growth trends in VoIP services by region
2.2.1 Size of the VoIP services market by region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Historical market share of VoIP services by region (2015-2020)
2.2.3 VoIP services Market size forecast by regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry trends and growth strategy
2.3.1 Main trends in
market 2.3.2 Market drivers
2.3.3 Market challenges
2.3.4 Analysis of the five Porter forces
2.3 .5 Growth strategy for the VoIP services market
2.3.6 Main interviews with the main players in VoIP services (opinion leaders)
Chapter Three: Landscape of competition by the main players
3.1 Main global players in VoIP services by market size
3.1.1 Main global players in VoIP services by turnover (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global market share of VoIP services revenue by Pla
Suite ….
