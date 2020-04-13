Data analytics outsourcing helps an organization to solve business problems by dealing with the application of statistics, computing resources, and operational research. Furthermore, it also helps an organization to be on top among the competitive environment by taking better decisions such as operational policies and strategic plans on qualified data analytics, predictive and strategy science, fraud analytics and marketing analytics.

Rise in awareness regarding the advantages and improved productivity of data analytics, increasing demand for data analytics in the BFSI sector are some of the major factors which are driving the growth of the global data analytics outsourcing market. However, lack of awareness regarding the potential benefits of data analytics outsourcing restraining the growth of the global data analytics outsourcing market.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Accenture, Capgemini SE, Fractal Analytics Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Wipro Limited, ZS Associates, Inc., Opera Solutions LLC, Infosys Ltd. and Mu Sigma, Inc. among others.

The “Global Data Analytics Outsourcing Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the data analytics outsourcing industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global data analytics outsourcing market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, Industry Vertical and geography. The global data analytics outsourcing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global data analytics outsourcing market based on by type, application and Industry Vertical. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall data analytics outsourcing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Also, key data analytics outsourcing market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

