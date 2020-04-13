Water is a limited resource and is essential for agriculture, industry and for other creature existence on earth including human beings. In order to keep eyes on water allocation, inefficient use, and lack of adequate and integrated water management, smart water monitoring devices are used. These devices are having application in both water utilities as well as water and wastewater industries. The water and wastewater industries are presently experiencing a worldwide transformation through IoT and other smart devices application. The purpose is to increase operational and management efficiencies, to reduce expenditures and carbon footprints through smart water monitoring.

The report aims to provide an overview of global smart water monitoring market with detailed market segmentation by category, application and geography. The global smart water monitoring market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. Awareness among people and organization to control water wastage and increasing water scarcity is expected to propel the demand for smart water monitoring.

Leading Smart Water Monitoring Market Players:

– Aclara Technologies LLC

– ABB Ltd.

– Sensus USA Inc.

– Siemens AG

– Schneider Electric SA

– General Electric Company

– TaKaDu Ltd.

– Badger Meters

– Elster Group

– Diehl Stiftung & Co. Kg

The Smart Water Monitoring Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

