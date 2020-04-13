Atrial fibrillation also referred to as AFib or AF is a medical condition that causes irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia) and which can further lead to blood clots, stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications. The global atrial fibrillation market is driven by factors such as include increasing prevalence of atrial fibrillation and rising awareness regarding atrial fibrillation are expected to boost the market growth over the years. However, high cost of atrial fibrillation devices and procedures is likely to have negative impact on the growth of the Atrial fibrillation market in the coming years.

Increasing Prevalence of Atrial Fibrillation

Atrial fibrillation, is the most common type of heart disorder, where the heart beats too fast, too slow, or in an irregular way. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that between 2.7 million and 6.1 million people are suffering from AFib in the United States. In 2017, around 166,793 death certificates mention AFib and was the main cause death in 26,077 deaths. Every year over 454,000 hospitalizations were due to AFib in the United States and every year about 158,000 deaths are due to atrial fibrillation.

Furthermore, European Society of Cardiology reported that Atrial fibrillation is the most common arrhythmia and accounts for 0.28% to 2.6% of healthcare spending in European countries. It also mentioned that patients suffering from atrial fibrillation have a five times higher risk getting a stroke and 20% to 30% of total strokes in Europe are caused due to atrial fibrillation. As per the study conducted by the European Society of Cardiology in 2016, approximately 7.6 million people aged 65 or more in the EU had atrial fibrillation. The European Society of Cardiology estimated that the number is expected to increase by 89% in 2060 and approximately 14.4 million people will have atrial fibrillation. And the prevalence of 7.8% is expected to reach 9.5% in 2060.

Strategic Insights

Merger & acquisition strategy is commonly adopted by companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. This strategy is most commonly adopted by the market players in order to enhance its product portfolio.

The market players operating in the atrial fibrillation market adopt the strategy of expansion and investment in research and development to enlarge customer base across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally.

