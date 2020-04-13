The beauty device market was valued at US$ 29,648.11 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 80,741.48 million by 2027. Driving factors of the beauty device market are preference toward increasing prevalence of age related skin issues, changing consumer psyche towards beauty and wellness. However, undesirable side effects are expected to restraint the growth of the market during the forecast years.

Some of the key players of Beauty Devices Market:

NuFACE, L’OREAL GROUP, Procter & Gamble, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Panasonic Corporation, TRIA BEAUTY, FOREO, YA-MAN LTD, ZIIP, Silk’n, Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., MTG Co.,Ltd

The Global Beauty Devices Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

Segmentation by Device Type:

Hair Removal Devices

Cleansing Devices

Hair Growth Devices

Rejuvenation Devices

Light/LED Therapy and Photorejuvenation Devices

Acne Devices

Skin Dermal Rollers

Others

Segmentation by Usage Areas:

Salon

Spa

Home

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Beauty Devices market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Beauty Devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Beauty Devices Market Size

2.2 Beauty Devices Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Beauty Devices Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Beauty Devices Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Beauty Devices Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Beauty Devices Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Beauty Devices Sales by Product

4.2 Global Beauty Devices Revenue by Product

4.3 Beauty Devices Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Beauty Devices Breakdown Data by End User

Continue for TOC………

