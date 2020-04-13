The flavored syrup market in Europe was valued at US$ 11,484.6 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 18,513.8 Mn by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2027. Europe comprises developed and developing countries such as the Germany, France, Italy UK etc. The flavored syrup companies in this region are continuously enhancing the overall business processes and product portfolio to meet the rising demand from beverages, dairy & frozen desserts, confectionery, and bakery producers. Many domestic and international companies have a strong foothold in Europe. The Germany is one of the largest consumers of flavored syrup, followed by Italy and France.
Some of the key players of Europe Flavored Syrup Market:
Sensient Technologies Corporation, Kraft Heinz Company, ASR Group, Kerry Group, Monin, Inc., Small Hand Foods, Sunny Sky Products, Llc., The Hershey Company, Archer Daniels Midland Company
Segmentation by Solution:
