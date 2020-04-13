The Europe food service packaging market is accounted to US$ 13,178.1 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 20,143.0 Mn by 2027. The food service packaging market serves the food service industry, consisting of offline as well as online food service stores that are serving a huge number of people in the Europe region. Consumers in this era are adopting packaged food items, including RTE and RTC food products, confectionaries, and many more. Most of these products are packaged in plastic packs or a combination of paper & plastic packets, which is further influencing the market for food service packaging.

Some of the key players of Europe Food Service Packaging Market:

Amcor plc, Ball Corporation, Berry Global, Inc., Dow Inc., DS Smith PLC, Huhtam?ki Oyj., Reynolds Group Holding, Sealed Air Corporation, WestRock Company

Europe Food Service Packaging Market report provides in-depth statistics and analysis available on the market status of the Europe Food Service Packaging key players and is a valuable method of obtaining guidance and direction for companies and business enterprise insider considering the Europe Food Service Packaging market. It contains the analysis of drivers, challenges, and restraints impacting the industry.

Material Segmentation:

Plastic

Metal

Others

Application Segmentation:

Beverages

Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy Products

Others

Major Regions play vital role in Europe Food Service Packaging market are:

North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

What the report features:-

Europe analysis of Europe Food Service Packaging Market from 2020 – 2027 illustrating the progression of the market. Forecast and analysis of Europe Food Service Packaging Market by Dosage, Route of Administration and Application from 2020 – 2027. Forecast and analysis of Europe Food Service Packaging Market in five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Europe Growth Trends

2.1 Europe Food Service Packaging Market Size

2.2 Europe Food Service Packaging Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Europe Food Service Packaging Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Europe Food Service Packaging Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Europe Food Service Packaging Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Europe Food Service Packaging Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Europe Europe Food Service Packaging Sales by Product

4.2 Europe Europe Food Service Packaging Revenue by Product

4.3 Europe Food Service Packaging Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Europe Europe Food Service Packaging Breakdown Data by End User

