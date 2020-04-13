Market Industry Reports (MIR) has published a new report titled “Surgical Robots Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2030.” According to the report, the global surgical robots market is estimated to be over US$ 9.0 Bn in 2017. It is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2019 to 2030.

Major Players in the Surgical Robots Market

The prominent players in the global surgical robots market are Intuitive Surgical, Mazor Robotics, Zimmer Biomet (Medtech), Auris Health, Inc. (Hansen Medical), TransEnterix Surgical, Inc., Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Renishaw plc, Medrobotics and THINK Surgical, Inc.

Benefits of Robotic Surgery

The various benefits associated with surgical robots have been critical in promoting the continual adoption of robotic surgical procedures as compared to its traditional counterparts. Advantages of surgical robots, namely, significant visualization, high precision, enhanced dexterity have led to enhanced adoption of robotic surgical. Increasing patient awareness coupled with use of advanced technology in the field of robotics is anticipated to further promote the growth of surgical robots market in the coming times.

Segmentation Overview:

By Component

Introduction & Definition

Instruments & Accessories

Robotic Systems

Services

By Application

Introduction & Definition

General Surgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Neurosurgery

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Other Applications

Rapid Growth of the Asia Pacific Market

Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing population, continuously growing economy, rising disposable income and increasing awareness regarding robotic surgical procedures and penetration of latest technologies is anticipated to present a lucrative growth scenario for the surgical robots market in this region. Furthermore, supportive government healthcare regulations and norms are expected to present an attractive growth prospect for the market in the coming years.

