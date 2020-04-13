The Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with said industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

The Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analyzed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section Analysis of Point-of-Care Molecular Diagnostics Market production, supply, sales and market status.

Top Leading Companies:

Abaxis

Abbott

Binx Health, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Danaher

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GenePOC Inc.

Mesa Biotech

Quidel Corporation

Siemens Healthineers

Point-of-care test is conducted on patients at or near a site where a patient encounters the healthcare system. The test has a rapid turnaround time and offers necessary information to conduct further treatment of a patient. The molecular methods of diagnosis are being preferred due to speed, low cost, and ease of use for POC applications.

The ability to diagnose infectious diseases at the site with limited infrastructure is expected to fuel the growth of the point-of-care molecular diagnostics market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing R&D activities for development in molecular diagnostics tests is anticipated to offer significant growth opportunities in the market.

