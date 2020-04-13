MARKET INTRODUCTION

Ethyl acetate is also known as acetic acid ethyl ester or ethyl ethanoate. It consists of four carbon atoms, eight hydrogen atoms, and two oxygen atom. This chemical is mainly used as a solvent and diluent. Ethyl acetate is utilized in various industrial applications due to its low cost, low toxicity, and agreeable odor.

Furthermore, it is also used to clean circuit boards, nail polish removers. Tea leaves and coffee beans are decaffeinated with ethyl acetate. Ethyl acetate is also used in paints as a hardener or an activator, and it is also present in confectionery, perfumes, and fruits.

Some of the key players of Ethyl Acetate Market:

Celanese Corporation,DAICEL CORPORATION,Eastman Chemical Company,INEOS,Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co., Ltd.,Jinyimeng Group Co. Ltd.,Jubilant Life Science Ltd.,KAI CO., LTD.,Sasol,Solvay S.A.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Ethyl acetate is extensively used in a variety of coating formulations, such as urethanes, epoxies, cellulosic, vinyl, and acrylics in the paints and coatings industry. The key usage of ethyl acetate is as an activator and hardener in paints. A broad range of applications in diversified applications boosts the ethyl acetate market.

Moreover, rapid industrialization in the Asia Pacific region and stringent regulatory norms regarding natural leather production provides a market opportunity for the key players operating in the ethyl acetate market. However, the replacement of conventional coatings by water-borne and high solid coatings is projected to hamper the overall growth of the ethyl acetate market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Ethyl Acetate Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the ethyl acetate market with detailed market segmentation by application, end-user industry and geography. The global ethyl acetate market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading ethyl acetate market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global ethyl acetate market is segmented on the basis of application and end-user industry. Based on application the global ethyl acetate market is divided into adhesives and sealants, paints and coatings, pigments, process solvents, intermediates, and others. On the basis of end-user industry the market is bifurcated into food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, automotive, artificial leather, packaging, and others.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Ethyl Acetate market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market.

The Global Ethyl Acetate Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market, providing relevant information for the new market entrants or well-established players. Some of the key strategies employed by leading key players operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in this research report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Ethyl Acetate market based on product and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Ethyl Acetate market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM), which is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments.

