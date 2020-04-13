Rocky Mount, N.C. (April 13, 2020) – Open-Minded Developmental Services, Inc. (OMDS) in Rocky Mount N.C. offers professional home health care services. The services include a broad range of care and support services for those who are recovering from a hospital stay, the disabled, chronically – or terminally ill, and those needing nursing, medical, social, or therapeutic procedure and/or assistance with essential activities to enhance their daily living.

Essential healthcare support in the face of health challenges, can mean a world of difference to everyone in need: Open Minded Developmental Services provide high quality, safe care in ways that honor patient to remain at home, avoiding hospitalization or admission to long-term care institutions.

OMDS specialize in personal care, daily living assistance, companionship, respite care, bathing, light house cleaning, dressing, assist with meal prep, medication reminders, some appts and more.

OMDS is hiring Full-time & Part-time CNA – Certified Nursing Assistant for Nash County, Edgecombe County, and Halifax County and surrounding areas. CNA – Certified Nursing Assistant February Sign-on Bonus $100 Hiring Bonus.

OMDS OPEN INTERVIEWS every Thursday from 11 am-12 pm! Call the office to interview for a Home-Health Aide position. Click the link https://omdjobs.sembra1.com to fill out the application before the interview.

“As we work to contain Coronavirus, Sandra Bryant-Richardson, owner of OMDS, wishes to thank our Nurses, Certified Nursing Assistant, Personal Care Assistant, and Office Administrators for their dedication at this critical time. Words only cannot express our appreciation for your hard work and dedication.”

We also wish to announce that OMDS is now accepting Private Pay and/or Major Insurance Clients.

You can reach us as follows:

Phone Number: 252 446-1411

Fax Number: 252-446-3351

Address: 2803 Sunset Ave Rocky Mount, NC 27804-3644.

Website: openmindedhomecare.com