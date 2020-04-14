Global Network Emulator Market accounted for $135.06 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $321.08 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. Increasing attacks and security breaks on networks is one of the major factors driving the market growth. However, price sensitivity of network testing and emulators may restrain the market growth.

The network emulator can test actual application execution on a virtual system. Its motivation is to survey execution, anticipate the effect of changes, or generally enhance specialized choices. This is different from network simulations that apply simply traffic, organize models, channels and conventions to mathematical models.

By End User, Telecommunication segment is likely to have a huge demand across the globe due to the need to emulate the complex network deployments. Network Emulator is essential for equipment manufacturers to test the quality parameters (QoS) of the telecommunication services. Based on geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period. The developed countries like US and Canada have invested significantly in Research and Development (R&D) activities, thereby contributing to the development of innovative technologies in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Network Emulator Market include Keysight Technologies, Polaris Networks, Spirent Communications, GigaNet Systems, SCALABLE Network Technologies, Apposite Technologies, SolarWinds, Aukua, iTrinegy, PacketStorm, InterWorking Labs, Tetcos, Valid8, Calnex, and W2BI.

Applications Covered:

– Software-defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN)

– Internet of Things

– Cloud

– Other Applications

Products Covered:

– General Type

End Users Covered:

– Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

– Information Technology

– Telecommunication

– Government and Defense

– Other End Users

