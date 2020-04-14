Two-wheeler battery is a rechargeable battery that supplies the electric current to the motorcycle. The necessity of the battery in the vehicle is one of the major factors that contribute to the growth of the two-wheeler battery market. Rapidly increasing demand for the mopeds and motorcycle is growing demand for the batteries that further propelling the growth of the two-wheeler battery market.

Rapid urbanization and growing transportation demand across the globe is driving the growth of the two-wheeler battery market. Furthermore, advancement in technology such as high-power rating and increasing lifespan of the battery supports the growth of the two-wheeler battery market. Rising traffic congestion and environmental pollution is a growing demand for the two-wheeler that fuels the growth of the two-wheeler battery market. Moreover, the growing acceptance of electric vehicles worldwide is heavily demanding for the batteries that provide lucrative opportunities for the market player of the two-wheeler battery market.

The “Global Two-Wheeler Battery Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the two-wheeler battery industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview two-wheeler battery market with detailed market segmentation by type, vehicle type, and geography. The global two-wheeler battery market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading two-wheeler battery market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the two-wheeler battery market.

The global two-wheeler battery market is segmented on the basis of type, vehicle type. On the basis type the market is segmented as lead acid, lithium-ion, others. On the basis vehicle type the market is segmented as motorcycles, mopeds, scooters, electric bikes.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global two-wheeler battery market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The two-wheeler battery market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting two-wheeler battery market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the two-wheeler battery market in these regions.

The reports cover key developments in the two-wheeler battery market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from two-wheeler battery market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for two-wheeler battery in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the two-wheeler battery market.

The report also includes the profiles of key two-wheeler battery companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Amara Raja Batteries Limited

Banner GmbH

BS-BATTERY

Exide Industries Ltd.

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

KOYO BATTERY CO., LTD

OptimumNano Energy Co.,Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD.

Tianneng Battery Group Co.,Ltd

