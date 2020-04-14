(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Athlete’s Foot Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

DelveInsight’s ‘Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) Epidemiology Forecast to 2030‘ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Athlete’s foot is a fungal infection and also known as “Tinea pedis”. A fungus that grows mainly in warm moist environments causes this infection that involves the feet and toes.

Approximately everyone is exposed to this fungus, but one’s immune system determines whether an individual will develop infection. Tinea infections are caused by dermatophytes and are classified by the involved site. The fungus can cause the skin to redden and crack. The affected areas are flaky and sometimes itchy. The skin can also turn white and thicken, and is then often slightly swollen.

Epidemiology Perspective

The Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Report Key facts:-

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics Redbook (2006) Report of the Committee on Infectious Diseases, 27th edition Tinea pedis is a common infection worldwide in adolescents and adults but is relatively uncommon in young children. The fungi are acquired by contact with skin scales containing fungi or with fungi in damp areas, such as swimming pools, locker rooms, and shower rooms. Tinea pedis can spread throughout the household among family members and is communicable for as long as infection is present. According to an article by Achterman et al., low socioeconomic conditions are strongly linked to higher prevalence rates for skin infections, including tinea infections. High prevalence rates of tinea pedis and onychomycosis have been linked to increased urbanization, community showers, sports, and the use of occlusive footwear. These factors are thought to contribute to the high prevalence of tinea pedis in certain occupational groups, including marathon runners, miners, and soldiers. Tinea pedis is the most prevalent cutaneous fungal infection. Frequently referred to as athlete’s foot, it affects approximately 26.5 million Americans per year. It is estimated that approximately 70% of people will have tinea pedis during their lifetime.

Key companies are working on this disease which are given below:-

PharmDerm Pharma Co. Valeant Pharmaceutical DermBiont

Name of drugs covered which are given below:-

1. Oxistat

2. LUZU

3. DB-001

