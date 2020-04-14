Equine Healthcare offer veterinary services intended to treat horses to enhance their quality of life, span and quality of food. Equine healthcare includes number of activities and practices for maintenance of horses and for maintenance of internal health of horses. This includes diagnosis, therapies and supplements. The diagnostic products help to detect the bacteria, viruses and antibodies, while therapeutics help to treat various diseases and supplements help to maintain specific requirement of equine.

The global equine healthcare market is expected to grow due to increase in incidences of equine infection, increase in initiatives by various equine healthcare organization to control diseases, rise in investment in gambling like horse racing, betting, increase in prevalence of diseases such as influenza virus, herpes virus and others. On the other hand increase in preference of veterinarians to non-invasive test kits, development in drugs for various diseases and focus of different operating companies in development of novel products are expected to provide opportunities in market growth.

The global equine healthcare market is segmented on the basis of product type, disease type and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented as drug type, vaccine type and supplemental feed additives type. Based on disease type the equine healthcare market is segmented as west Nile virus, equine rabies, Potomac horse fever, tetanus, equine influenza, equine herpes virus and equine. On the basis of distribution channel the market is segmented as veterinary hospitals and clinics, retail pharmacies and drug stores and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global equine healthcare market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The equine healthcare market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting equine healthcare market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the equine healthcare market in these regions.

