Pune, April 14,2020

This Report Provides an In-depth Insight of Myasthenia Gravis Market Industry covering all important parameters including development trends, challenges, opportunities, key manufacturers and competitive analysis.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Myasthenia Gravis is an autoimmune and neuromuscular disorder that results into weakness of muscles, characterized by fatigue and weakness. The main muscles impacted by this are the muscles that monitor swallowing and breathing, eye movement, eye lids, shoulder and facial muscles.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The Myasthenia Gravis market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, improving healthcare infrastructure, growing occurrence of autoimmune disorders, and massive investments. Nevertheless, high cost of treatment and limited FDA-approved drugs are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

The List of Companies

– Novartis AG

– NIHON PHARMACEUTICAL CO. , LTD

– Grifols, S. A.

– Bausch Health

– Alexion

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

– Curavac

– Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

– Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc

– argenx

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global Myasthenia Gravis market is segmented on the basis of treatment. Based on treatment the market is segmented into drug treatment and rapid immunotherapies. Drug treatment is further sub segmented into Cholinesterase Inhibitors, Monoclonal Antibodies, and Chronic Immunomodulators. Rapid immunotherapies is further sub segmented into Plasmapheresis, Intravenous Immunoglobulin (IVlg), and Thymectomy.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Myasthenia Gravis market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Myasthenia Gravis market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Contents:

Report Introduction KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY MYASTHENIA GRAVIS MARKET LANDSCAPE MYASTHENIA GRAVIS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS MYASTHENIA GRAVIS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS MYASTHENIA GRAVIS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TREATMENT MYASTHENIA GRAVIS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE MYASTHENIA GRAVIS MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES APPENDIX

