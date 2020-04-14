(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) Pipeline Insight, 2020

Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) market. A detailed picture of the Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) treatment guidelines.

The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related detail.

Athlete’s foot is a fungal infection and also known as “Tinea pedis”. A fungus that grows mainly in warm moist environments causes this infection that involves the feet and toes.

Approximately everyone is exposed to this fungus, but one’s immune system determines whether an individual will develop infection. Tinea infections are caused by dermatophytes and are classified by the involved site. The fungus can cause the skin to redden and crack. The affected areas are flaky and sometimes itchy. The skin can also turn white and thicken, and is then often slightly swollen.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into:

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same. Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) treatment.

treatment. Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects. Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Report Key facts:-

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics Redbook (2006) Report of the Committee on Infectious Diseases, 27th edition Tinea pedis is a common infection worldwide in adolescents and adults but is relatively uncommon in young children. The fungi are acquired by contact with skin scales containing fungi or with fungi in damp areas, such as swimming pools, locker rooms, and shower rooms. Tinea pedis can spread throughout the household among family members and is communicable for as long as infection is present. According to an article by Achterman et al., low socioeconomic conditions are strongly linked to higher prevalence rates for skin infections, including tinea infections. High prevalence rates of tinea pedis and onychomycosis have been linked to increased urbanization, community showers, sports, and the use of occlusive footwear. These factors are thought to contribute to the high prevalence of tinea pedis in certain occupational groups, including marathon runners, miners, and soldiers. Tinea pedis is the most prevalent cutaneous fungal infection. Frequently referred to as athlete’s foot, it affects approximately 26.5 million Americans per year. It is estimated that approximately 70% of people will have tinea pedis during their lifetime.

Key companies are working on this disease which are given below:-

PharmDerm Pharma Co. Valeant Pharmaceutical DermBiont

Name of drugs covered which are given below:-

1. Oxistat

2. LUZU

3. DB-001

Table of content

1. Report Introduction

2. Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis)

3. Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) Treatment Guidelines

4. Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) Discontinued Products

13. Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) Product Profiles

14. Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) Key Companies

15. Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) Unmet Needs

18. Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) Future Perspectives

19. Athlete’s Foot (Tinea Pedis) Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

21.1. Secondary Research

21.2. Expert Panel Validation

22. About Delveinsight

