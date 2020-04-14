Global Cochlear Implants market report offers an in-depth overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin. This market research report offers CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2020-2027 for the market. With the help of market intelligence, industry experts assess strategic options, outline successful action plans and aid companies make critical bottom-line decisions. The market research data included in this Cochlear Implants report is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. This quality report is structured with full commitment and transparency in research about healthcare industry.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global cochlear implants market accounted to US$ 1,510.9 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,124.1 Mn by 2027.

Market Insights

Increase In Number Of Patients Suffering From Hearing Loss

Hearing loss is on the rise. Unless this trend is reversed, it will mean higher direct costs for health systems. The need will grow for ear and hearing care services and related technologies, such as hearing devices, cochlear implants, and others. If these needs are not met, this would be detrimental not only for individuals in terms of social isolation and increased poverty but also for societies as a whole, due to lower productivity. A number of governments around the world have recognized the importance of mitigating current trends by preventing hearing loss in the first instance. Several factors like growing global population, rising genetic diseases, and infections leading to hearing loss, increasing geriatric population and others are all together driving the increase in hearing loss worldwide. According to the report published by World Health Organization (WHO) in 2018, 466 million people across the globe suffered from hearing loss and the number is expected to rise to 630 million by 2030 and 900 million by 2050. Therefore, owing to the above-mentioned factors, the market is likely to fuel its growth during the forecast period.

Key Competitors In Market are

Cochlear Ltd., MED-EL, Sonova, Nurotron, Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Medtronic, Demant A/S, Starkey, WIDEX A/S, Amplifon, GN Hearing A/S

Strategic Insights

Product launches and up gradation was observed as the most adopted strategy in global cochlear implants industry. For instance, in January 2019, Starkey Hearing Technologies is thrilled to introduce a product that can help give millions of people, their families, and caregivers peace of mind. Fall Alert, a revolutionary feature of Livio AI, can detect falls and send alert messages to selected contacts. Starkey Hearing Technologies incorporated significant new inventions to avoid false-positives and flag only true falls. Thus, such product up gradations is likely to boost up the growth of its own and is likely to contribute to the market growth in the coming future.

Market segmentation:

Cochlear Implants Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type of Fitting (Unilateral Implantation, Bilateral Implantation) and By End User (Adults, Pediatrics) and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Points Covered in The Report:

• The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market.

• The complete profile of the companies is mentioned.

• The production, sales, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report.

• The growth factors of the market is discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.

• The application areas of the market are also discussed thus giving a broad idea about the market to the clients.

• The report contains the SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.

