(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Alport Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030

DelveInsight’s Alport Syndrome Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Alport Syndrome, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Alport Syndrome market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Alport Syndrome market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Alport Syndrome market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Alport Syndrome market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Alport Syndrome treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Alport Syndrome (also referred to as hereditary nephritis) is an inherited progressive form of glomerular disease that is often associated with sensorineural hearing loss and ocular abnormalities. Patients with Alport Syndrome will experience progressive loss of kidney function. Almost all patients experience blood in their urine (hematuria) as well as proteinuria at symptom onset. The kidneys lose function as this condition progresses, resulting in kidney failure.

There are three genetic Sub-divisions. X-linked Alport Syndrome (XLAS) is the most common; in these families affected males typically have more severe disease than affected females. In autosomal recessive Alport Syndrome (ARAS) the severity of disease in affected males and females is similar. There is also an autosomal dominant form (ADAS) that affects males and females with equal severity. Alport Syndrome is caused by mutations in specific genes.

Epidemiology

The Alport Syndrome epidemiology division provide insights about historical and current Alport Syndrome patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Report key facts :-

According to the Clinical Journal of American Society of Nephrology, Alport Syndrome is an inherited disease characterized by progressive renal failure, hearing loss, and ocular abnormalities. Inheritance is X-linked (85%) or autosomal recessive (15%). Alport syndrome primarily affects men. However, twice as many women are affected by the X-linked diseases. Affected women are commonly undiagnosed, but 15%–30% develop renal failure by 60 years and often hearing loss by middle age. According to National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) 2019, Alport Syndrome is estimated to affect approximately 1 in 5,000-10,000 people in the general population in the United States, which means that approximately 30,000-60,000 people in the United States have the disorder. According to the US National Library of medicine 2019, Alport syndrome occurs in approximately 1 in 50,000 newborns.

Key major companies are working on these diseases which are given below:-

Reata Pharmaceuticals Regulus Therapeutics

Name of drugs covered which are given below:-

1. Bardoxolone Methyl

2. RG 012/SAR339375

Table of content

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Alport Syndrome

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Alport Syndrome

4. Alport Syndrome: Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Alport Syndrome Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Alport Syndrome Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

5. Alport Syndrome: Disease Background and Overview

6. Patient Journey

7. Alport Syndrome Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Alport Syndrome Treatment and Management

8.2. Alport Syndrome Treatment Algorithm

9. Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Alport Syndrome Treatment

11. Marketed Products

12. Emerging Therapies

13. Alport Syndrome: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Alport Syndrome

17. KOL Views

18. Market Drivers

19. Market Barriers

20. Appendix

20.1. Bibliography

20.2. Report Methodology

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

