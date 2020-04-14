(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Alport Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast to 2030

DelveInsight’s Alport Syndrome Epidemiology Forecast to 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Alport Syndrome epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.

Alport Syndrome (also referred to as hereditary nephritis) is an inherited progressive form of glomerular disease that is often associated with sensorineural hearing loss and ocular abnormalities. Patients with Alport Syndrome will experience progressive loss of kidney function. Almost all patients experience blood in their urine (hematuria) as well as proteinuria at symptom onset. The kidneys lose function as this condition progresses, resulting in kidney failure.

There are three genetic Sub-divisions. X-linked Alport Syndrome (XLAS) is the most common; in these families affected males typically have more severe disease than affected females. In autosomal recessive Alport Syndrome (ARAS) the severity of disease in affected males and females is similar. There is also an autosomal dominant form (ADAS) that affects males and females with equal severity. Alport Syndrome is caused by mutations in specific genes.

Epidemiology Perspective

The Alport Syndrome epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Alport Syndrome epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Alport Syndrome epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

According to the Clinical Journal of American Society of Nephrology, Alport Syndrome is an inherited disease characterized by progressive renal failure, hearing loss, and ocular abnormalities. Inheritance is X-linked (85%) or autosomal recessive (15%). Alport syndrome primarily affects men. However, twice as many women are affected by the X-linked diseases. Affected women are commonly undiagnosed, but 15%–30% develop renal failure by 60 years and often hearing loss by middle age. According to National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) 2019, Alport Syndrome is estimated to affect approximately 1 in 5,000-10,000 people in the general population in the United States, which means that approximately 30,000-60,000 people in the United States have the disorder. According to the US National Library of medicine 2019, Alport syndrome occurs in approximately 1 in 50,000 newborns.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Regulus Therapeutics

1. Bardoxolone Methyl

2. RG 012/SAR339375

