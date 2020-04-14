Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Alport Syndrome Pipeline Insight, 2020

Alport Syndrome Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Alport Syndrome market. A detailed picture of the Alport Syndrome pipeline landscape is provided, which includes the disease overview and Alport Syndrome treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces in-depth Alport Syndrome commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the Alport Syndrome pipeline products from the pre-clinical developmental phase to the marketed phase. In the report, a detailed description of the drug is proffered including mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Alport Syndrome collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations, and other product-related details.

Alport Syndrome (also referred to as hereditary nephritis) is an inherited progressive form of glomerular disease that is often associated with sensorineural hearing loss and ocular abnormalities. Patients with Alport Syndrome will experience progressive loss of kidney function. Almost all patients experience blood in their urine (hematuria) as well as proteinuria at symptom onset. The kidneys lose function as this condition progresses, resulting in kidney failure.

There are three genetic Sub-divisions. X-linked Alport Syndrome (XLAS) is the most common; in these families affected males typically have more severe disease than affected females. In autosomal recessive Alport Syndrome (ARAS) the severity of disease in affected males and females is similar. There is also an autosomal dominant form (ADAS) that affects males and females with equal severity. Alport Syndrome is caused by mutations in specific genes.

Pipeline Development Activities

The report provides insights into:

All of the companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Alport Syndrome with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same. Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage and late stage of development for the Alport Syndrome treatment.

treatment. Alport Syndrome key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

key players involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects. Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type.

Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of Alport Syndrome market.

The report is built using data and information traced from the researcher’s proprietary databases, company/university websites, clinical trial registries, conferences, SEC filings, investor presentations, and featured press releases from company/university web sites and industry-specific third-party sources, etc.

Report key facts :-

According to the Clinical Journal of American Society of Nephrology, Alport Syndrome is an inherited disease characterized by progressive renal failure, hearing loss, and ocular abnormalities. Inheritance is X-linked (85%) or autosomal recessive (15%). Alport syndrome primarily affects men. However, twice as many women are affected by the X-linked diseases. Affected women are commonly undiagnosed, but 15%–30% develop renal failure by 60 years and often hearing loss by middle age. According to National Organization for Rare Disorders (NORD) 2019, Alport Syndrome is estimated to affect approximately 1 in 5,000-10,000 people in the general population in the United States, which means that approximately 30,000-60,000 people in the United States have the disorder. According to the US National Library of medicine 2019, Alport syndrome occurs in approximately 1 in 50,000 newborns.

Key major companies are working on these diseases which are given below:-

Reata Pharmaceuticals Regulus Therapeutics

Name of drugs covered which are given below:-

1. Bardoxolone Methyl

2. RG 012/SAR339375

Table of Content

1. Report Introduction

2. Alport Syndrome

3. Alport Syndrome Current Treatment Patterns

3.1. Alport Syndrome Treatment Guidelines

4. Alport Syndrome – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective

5. Therapeutic Assessment

6. Alport Syndrome Late Stage Products (Phase-III)

7. Alport Syndrome Mid Stage Products (Phase-II)

8. Early Stage Products (Phase-I)

9. Pre-clinical Products and Discovery Stage Products

10. Inactive Products

11. Dormant Products

12. Alport Syndrome Discontinued Products

13. Alport Syndrome Product Profiles

14. Alport Syndrome Key Companies

15. Alport Syndrome Key Products

16. Dormant and Discontinued Products

17. Alport Syndrome Unmet Needs

18. Alport Syndrome Future Perspectives

19. Alport Syndrome Analyst Review

20. Appendix

21. Report Methodology

21.1. Secondary Research

21.2. Expert Panel Validation

22. About Delveinsight

