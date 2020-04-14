The global bioreactors market accounted to US$ 2,850.2 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,811.5 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific bioreactors market is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing higher number of research & development and increasing investments on bioreactors. In addition, the emergence of new local players with competitive product portfolio is expected to fuel the bioreactors market growth in Asia Pacific region.

Global bioreactors market, based on the product class was segmented into benchtop (Up To15l), pilot scale (15 – 1000L) and industrial scale (>1000L). In 2018, the industrial scale (>1000L) bioreactors segment held a largest market share of 63.4% of the bioreactors market, by product class. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to increasing demand for industrial scale (>1000L) bioreactors in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. However, the pilot scale (15 – 1000L) bioreactors segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 6.8% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the increased use of pilot scale bioreactors for research purposes.

Global Bioreactors Market – By Application

Microbial Application

Multi-Use Bioreactors

Glass Bioreactors

Stainless Steel Bioreactors

Single-Use Bioreactors

Cell Culture Application

Multi-Use Bioreactors

Glass Bioreactors

Stainless Steel Bioreactors

Single-Use Bioreactors

Some of the prominent players operating in bioreactors market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Applikon Biotechnology BV, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Eppendorf, General Electric, Bioengineering AG, Solaris Biotechnology Srl, Danaher (Pall Corporation), and Praj Industries.

Advancement in the field of bioreactors and biotechnology has enhanced the market. Many industry players have come up with innovative types of bioreactors in last few years. The advancement in the bioreactors has led to the faster and easier production of the bio products, and reduced the cost of production. In addition, the investments from public and private investors are rising for the bioreactors. For instance, in July 2017, Pall Corporation (subsidiary of Danaher) launched the mPath bioreactor control system to the biopharmaceutical market. The mPath benchtop bioreactor control system delivers accurate measurement and control of single-use process development-scale bioprocesses. Thus, technological advancements are expected to bring about innovative methods in the market thereby driving the global bioreactors market growth over the forecast years.

Microbial application segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The production of microbiologic and increasing government funding as well as promotional initiatives undertaken for usage of microbial products to treat medical conditions. Increasing R&D innovation in various other microbial applications has also been contributing significantly to the growth of the bioreactors market.

Reasons To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the bioreactors market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global bioreactors market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

