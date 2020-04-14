The global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market accounted to US$ 62.10 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 101.58 Bn by 2027.

Asia-pacific was the leading geographic market and is projected to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Developed markets including China, Taiwan, and Japan has higher penetration however, there is still a lot of opportunities available for the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market to grow further even in the developed markets. The governments of these countries are making developments to improve investment scenario.

The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is experiencing a steady growth with regards to the research and development activities, product innovations, investments, and technological integrations, and deployment in the current scenario and is anticipated to rise exponentially in the coming years. The market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment comprises of some well-established players across the globe. The sales of semi-conductors are largely influenced by numerous economic and non-economic factors.

The major companies offering semiconductor manufacturing equipment to different industries include Advantest Corporation, Applied Materials, Inc., ASML Holding N.V., Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, KLA Corporation, Lam Research Corporation, Rudolph Technologies, Inc., Screen Holdings Co., Ltd., Teradyne Inc., and Tokyo Electron Ltd. among others.

For instance, the government of US is looking ahead to improvise the entire manufacturing sector and therefore prepares strategies to boost the infrastructure industry. The federal government of the US plays a vital role in developing the semiconductor industry. Through funding in respect to conduct research and development for electronics and materials has efficiently supported to introduce innovations and modifications in semiconductors. In order to make such developments and refinements in semiconductor products, demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment would observe an upsurge among the semiconductor manufacturers. Similarly, the semiconductor product uses AI applications for which the European Union policies assist the businesses to optimize capabilities of AI. The AI depends upon semiconductor industry to create memory chips and other related components to store and process the data. Certainly, the semiconductors plays a vital role in part of data generation which further creates need to develop new chip design in order to store enormous data. This would further create the demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment among the semiconductor industries.

The global market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment market is segmented on various parameters such as equipment type, dimension, end use, and geography. Based on equipment type, wafer manufacturing equipment segment dominate the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market heavily and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. On the basis of dimensions, 2.5D segment is expected to witness a significant growth rate in the coming years. The semiconductor manufacturing equipment market operates in an extremely fragmented industry with huge number of smaller players capturing the market.

Reasons To Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global semiconductor manufacturing equipment market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

